Women Celebrate Raksha Bandhan By Tying Rakhis To Trees, Offering Fertilizers As Sweets

In a unique initiative to promote environmental awareness, women in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have started a campaign where they tie rakhis to trees and offer fertilizers instead of sweets. This effort, which is aligned with the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, aims to symbolize the protection and nurturing of the environment.

The campaign is led by a group of women who are part of a WhatsApp group named ‘VIP.’ This group, managed by a committee, has been organizing activities focused on environmental conservation. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, the women decided to extend the festival’s symbolism of care and protection to nature.

Neetu Gupta, the president of the committee, explained the motivation behind the initiative. “Raksha Bandhan traditionally represents the bond of care between siblings. We wanted to extend this sentiment to our environment, encouraging people to take active steps in preserving it,” she said.

Since last Thursday, members of the group have been tying rakhis to trees, applying tilak, and watering them with soil mixed with fertilizers as a symbolic gesture, replacing the traditional sweets offered during the festival.

The campaign also aligns with the group’s broader mission to address climate change. “In light of the growing climate crisis, we believe the most effective way to protect our environment is through large-scale tree plantation. This year, our goal is to plant 100,000 trees,” Gupta added. So far, the group has successfully tied rakhis to around 1,000 trees.

Municipal Commissioner Vipin Kumar Mishra praised the initiative, emphasizing the need to transform it into a larger movement to make a significant impact on environmental conservation.

