5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag
From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag, these cricketers chose lifelong partners from their own families, highlighting unique love stories built on familiarity and tradition.
Shahid Afridi – Nadia Afridi
Pakistani icon Shahid Afridi married his maternal cousin Nadia in 2000. He has five daughters with Nadia, and they have developed a close bond together.
Saeed Anwar – Lubna Anwar
Former Pakistan opener married his cousin Lubna in 1996. They developed a deep relationship despite struggles, including the tragic loss of their daughter.
Mustafizur Rahman – Samia Parvin
Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur married his maternal cousin, psychology student Samia Parvin, after the 2019 World Cup. They live a private life.
Mosaddek Hossain - Sharmin Samira Usha
Mosaddek Hossain, the cricketer from Bangladesh, wed his cousin Sharmin Samira at the age of 16 - they support and love each other both on-field and off-field for their ambition!
Virender Sehwag - Aarti Ahlawat
The Indian batting legend Sehwag also married his cousin Aarti Ahlawat, but more distantly - in 2004, their marriage grew in succession because they were part of an exceptionally large joint family.
Disclaimer
This is intended for informational purposes only. It does not promote or oppose cousin marriages and reflects publicly available facts about the personal lives of these individuals.