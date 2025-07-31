  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag

From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag, these cricketers chose lifelong partners from their own families, highlighting unique love stories built on familiarity and tradition.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
1/6

Shahid Afridi – Nadia Afridi

Pakistani icon Shahid Afridi married his maternal cousin Nadia in 2000. He has five daughters with Nadia, and they have developed a close bond together.

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
2/6

Saeed Anwar – Lubna Anwar

Former Pakistan opener married his cousin Lubna in 1996. They developed a deep relationship despite struggles, including the tragic loss of their daughter.

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
3/6

Mustafizur Rahman – Samia Parvin

Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur married his maternal cousin, psychology student Samia Parvin, after the 2019 World Cup. They live a private life.

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
4/6

Mosaddek Hossain - Sharmin Samira Usha

Mosaddek Hossain, the cricketer from Bangladesh, wed his cousin Sharmin Samira at the age of 16 - they support and love each other both on-field and off-field for their ambition!

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
5/6

Virender Sehwag - Aarti Ahlawat

The Indian batting legend Sehwag also married his cousin Aarti Ahlawat, but more distantly - in 2004, their marriage grew in succession because they were part of an exceptionally large joint family.

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This is intended for informational purposes only. It does not promote or oppose cousin marriages and reflects publicly available facts about the personal lives of these individuals.

Tags:

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery
5 Cricketers Who Married Their Cousins: From Shahid Afridi to Virender Sehwag - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?