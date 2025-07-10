LIVE TV
5 Easy Steps To Use Rice Flour And Milk To Remove Tanning

Rice flour and milk are natural ingredients that can help reduce tanning, brighten dull skin, and exfoliate gently. This easy 5-step process provides a safe, chemical-free way to restore your glow and even out your skin tone.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Tired of sun tan dulling your glow? Today, we bring you rice flour and milk, a powerful natural duo. It gently exfoliates, brightens skin, and fades tan. Try this easy, chemical-free remedy for radiant, even-toned skin.

Mix 2 tablespoons of rice flour with some raw milk until you get a smooth, lump-free paste. It should be of a thick consistency to be spread evenly on the skin and not drip down.

Cleanse the face or the tanned area with a mild face wash before applying the pack. Dirt, sweat, and oil together prevent the formulation of rice flour and milk from working well in the area.

Use clean fingers or a brush to apply an even coat of the paste on tanned skin. Gently avoid the area around the eyes and lips. The coating should neither be too thick nor too thin for the best results.

Allow the paste to dry for 15–20 minutes, undisturbed. This will enable rice flour to exfoliate and milk to nourish, for the tan to reduce and the skin to brighten up.

With wet hands, scrub the mask off with circular motions, then rinse with lukewarm water. Pat dry and apply a gentle moisturizer to seal in the cream for softness.

