5 Easy Steps To Use Rice Flour And Milk To Remove Tanning
Rice flour and milk are natural ingredients that can help reduce tanning, brighten dull skin, and exfoliate gently. This easy 5-step process provides a safe, chemical-free way to restore your glow and even out your skin tone.
Prepare Mixture
Mix 2 tablespoons of rice flour with some raw milk until you get a smooth, lump-free paste. It should be of a thick consistency to be spread evenly on the skin and not drip down.
Cleanse Your Skin
Cleanse the face or the tanned area with a mild face wash before applying the pack. Dirt, sweat, and oil together prevent the formulation of rice flour and milk from working well in the area.
Use clean fingers or a brush to apply an even coat of the paste on tanned skin. Gently avoid the area around the eyes and lips. The coating should neither be too thick nor too thin for the best results.
Allow to Dry
Allow the paste to dry for 15–20 minutes, undisturbed. This will enable rice flour to exfoliate and milk to nourish, for the tan to reduce and the skin to brighten up.
Rinse and Moisturize
With wet hands, scrub the mask off with circular motions, then rinse with lukewarm water. Pat dry and apply a gentle moisturizer to seal in the cream for softness.