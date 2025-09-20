LIVE TV
  • 6 Best Movies of Tom Cruise You Must Watch

6 Best Movies of Tom Cruise You Must Watch

Tom Cruise’s filmography spans action, drama, and comedy, showcasing his versatility and charisma. Edge of Tomorrow delivers thrilling sci-fi loops; Minority Report is a visually stunning futuristic thriller; The Color of Money explores mentorship and rivalry; Magnolia features a powerhouse emotional performance; War of the Worlds shows Cruise as a heroic father; and Tropic Thunder highlights his comedic genius. These six films are essential viewing for fans and cinephiles alike.

September 20, 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Edge of Tomorrow
1/7

Edge of Tomorrow

A slick, action-packed sci-fi thriller where Cruise repeatedly relives a deadly alien battle, evolving from coward to Earth’s greatest hero.

Minority Report
2/7

Minority Report

Cruise plays a futuristic cop accused of a murder he hasn’t committed in this Spielberg-directed, thought-provoking, visually stunning thriller.

The Color of Money
3/7

The Color of Money

Opposite Paul Newman, Cruise shines as a talented, cocky pool hustler drawn into intense mentorship, rivalry, and gambling drama.

Magnolia
4/7

Magnolia

In this emotional Paul Thomas Anderson drama, Cruise delivers a powerhouse performance as a charismatic, troubled motivational speaker.

War of the Worlds
5/7

War of the Worlds

Steven Spielberg directs Cruise as an everyman father racing to save his children during a terrifying, destructive alien invasion.

Tropic Thunder
6/7

Tropic Thunder

Cruise hilariously transforms into foul-mouthed, bald Hollywood producer Les Grossman—stealing every scene in this razor-sharp industry satire.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery provides information on Tom Cruise’s notable films for entertainment purposes. Opinions on quality and impact are subjective. Viewer discretion is advised for age-appropriate content and themes.

