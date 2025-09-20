6 Best Movies of Tom Cruise You Must Watch
Tom Cruise’s filmography spans action, drama, and comedy, showcasing his versatility and charisma. Edge of Tomorrow delivers thrilling sci-fi loops; Minority Report is a visually stunning futuristic thriller; The Color of Money explores mentorship and rivalry; Magnolia features a powerhouse emotional performance; War of the Worlds shows Cruise as a heroic father; and Tropic Thunder highlights his comedic genius. These six films are essential viewing for fans and cinephiles alike.
Edge of Tomorrow
A slick, action-packed sci-fi thriller where Cruise repeatedly relives a deadly alien battle, evolving from coward to Earth’s greatest hero.
Minority Report
Cruise plays a futuristic cop accused of a murder he hasn’t committed in this Spielberg-directed, thought-provoking, visually stunning thriller.
The Color of Money
Opposite Paul Newman, Cruise shines as a talented, cocky pool hustler drawn into intense mentorship, rivalry, and gambling drama.
Magnolia
In this emotional Paul Thomas Anderson drama, Cruise delivers a powerhouse performance as a charismatic, troubled motivational speaker.
War of the Worlds
Steven Spielberg directs Cruise as an everyman father racing to save his children during a terrifying, destructive alien invasion.
Tropic Thunder
Cruise hilariously transforms into foul-mouthed, bald Hollywood producer Les Grossman—stealing every scene in this razor-sharp industry satire.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery provides information on Tom Cruise’s notable films for entertainment purposes. Opinions on quality and impact are subjective. Viewer discretion is advised for age-appropriate content and themes.