6 Best Movies of Tom Cruise You Must Watch

Tom Cruise’s filmography spans action, drama, and comedy, showcasing his versatility and charisma. Edge of Tomorrow delivers thrilling sci-fi loops; Minority Report is a visually stunning futuristic thriller; The Color of Money explores mentorship and rivalry; Magnolia features a powerhouse emotional performance; War of the Worlds shows Cruise as a heroic father; and Tropic Thunder highlights his comedic genius. These six films are essential viewing for fans and cinephiles alike.