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Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Pad 4 in India on April 30, 2026, featuring a 13.2-inch 3.4K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a massive battery with fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 4
OnePlus Pad 4

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 16, 2026 16:39:31 IST

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OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

Chinese tech manufacturing company OnePlus is expanding its portfolio in India in tablet segment, it is gearing up for launch of all-new premium Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 4. The company has officially announced the launch date of the tablet; it will be launched on 30th April 2026. The buzz has already started across the internet; users can spot the teaser around e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon and on social media as well. The upcoming device will succeed in the OnePlus Pad 3 which was rolled out last year by the company.  



OnePlus Pad 4 design and cosmetic 

The upcoming Pad 4 is built on familiar metal unibody giving it a sleek and solid feel. The company offers the three-dot connector for accessories up to the top-right side, which is a minor but an important upgrade. The rear panel features a pill-shaped camera module which sits in the top-left corner, paired with an LED flash. The device will be launched in two different eyes catching colour options: Dune Glow and Sage Mist. 

OnePlus Pad 4 features and specifications 

The device will feature a 13.2-inch, 3.4K resolution, and a refresh rate of 144Hz which is next to perfect for content streaming, gaming, or working. It looks sharp, responds fast, and just feels great. 

The device is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The chipset is way faster and smoother than the last model, particularly for gaming or multitasking. The company claims that the device scores over 4.1 million points on AnTuTu. 

The device is packed with a massive 13,380mAh battery supported by the 80W SUPERVOOC for fast charging, which means users need not spend much time charging the device. 

In terms of optics, the device features both rear and camera sensors which are good enough for video calls, snapping quick pictures, or scanning documents. 

Overall, the OnePlus Pad 4 brings top-tier performance, premium looks, a massive battery with super-fast charging support, and a vibrant display. However, the price and other details regarding the upcoming device are still under the hood and it will be revealed during the launch event schedule on 30th April 2026. 

OnePlus Nord 6

The company has recently introduced the OnePlus Nord 6 in India which features a 6.78-inch AMOLED “Sunbrust HDR” display with 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits in high brightness mode which is similar to the flagship OnePlus 15. 

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The company claims that the handset supports up to 165 FPS gameplay on games such as Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) backed by a dedicated Touch Reflex chip and a six-axis gyroscope for improved gaming experience. 

In terms of optics, the Nord 6 features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 primary sensor with dual-axis OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide OmniVision OVo8F lens whereas the front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

In terms of software and OS, the handset runs on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16 and the company promises four major Android updates and security patches for up to six years. 

In terms of connectivity the device consists of a G2 Wi-Fi chip whereas the durability features include of IP66, IP68, IP 69 and IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water along with MIL-STD-810H certification and Crystal Guard Glass protection.

The OnePlus Nord 6 comes at a starting price of Rs 38,999 for the base model.

Also Read: Huawei Pura X Max To Debut Soon: Large Dual Displays, Kirin Chipset, And Wide Design—Check All Details And Launch

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OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

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OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date
OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date
OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date
OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

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