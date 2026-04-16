Viral Video: Security Guard’s ‘Desi Jugaad’ To Protect Himself From Mosquito Bite Is Incredible

With mosquitoes becoming a growing problem in the city, a security guard has found an unusual way to protect himself—by covering himself with a net while on duty. A viral video shows the guard, stationed at an apartment complex, wrapped in a net as he tries to avoid constant mosquito bites.

The guard, who works long night shifts, reportedly turned to this method after repeated exposure began affecting both his health and sleep. When a woman filming him asked about his outfit, he simply replied, “I’m wearing it for mosquitoes.” He added that repellents weren’t effective for long. “After some time, they come back again. The net has become my only protection,” he explained.

The mosquito issue has even sparked protests. On April 2, BRS LB Nagar MLA Devirreddy Sudheer Reddy held a press conference at the Assembly media hall wearing an outfit made entirely of mosquito net material, drawing attention to the worsening situation in Greater Hyderabad. He criticised the government for failing to address the problem and called for immediate action to prevent the spread of diseases.

This technology should not go outside India. — Truth Seeker (@Seekingtruth_X) April 16, 2026

Residents across several parts of the city have also raised concerns over the rising mosquito population, blaming poor sanitation and inadequate fogging efforts. Many worry that if the situation isn’t handled quickly, it could lead to a surge in vector-borne diseases.

Meri society me aag jala ke baithte hain wo raat ke even in May June ki garmi me. — MPPSC ka Sataya hua (@Avni000010) April 16, 2026

Macchar to guard: pic.twitter.com/6K7ycORKd6 — Ajit Pratap Singh (@iAjitPratap) April 16, 2026

People have urged authorities to step up measures, including regular fogging, anti-larval spraying in drains and stagnant water areas, and improving sanitation by treating garbage zones and public spaces with bleaching powder.

His sacrifice is noticed by mosquitoes and mosquitoes don’t have anyone left to bite and dies by itself, which in turns saved the society from mosquitoes.

So he should be awarded and heavily rewarded 🥸 — Sarcastic Dinesh (@DThirukkonda) April 16, 2026

Sacrifice – Unnoticed

Bakchodi – highly noticed

And made him famous pic.twitter.com/mbrMtmkk7m — Doctor Virus (@DoctorVirusss) April 16, 2026

User wrote in reply of the video saying, “While the world sleeps peacefully, this legend is out here fighting mosquitoes in full battle armor. Real MVP. Give this man a proper cabin and some Odomos already Respect”. Another user reacts from mosquito side says, “Cheating Karta hai tu.” Lot of Other users also reacted.

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