Ustaad Bhagat Singh Releases On OTT: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela Starrer

Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh (UBS), an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, hit theatres on March 19 in the Telugu states, where it clashed with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite a strong start, the film received lukewarm reviews and went on to collect around ₹95 crore worldwide. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela, it made its OTT debut on Netflix on April 16—but the digital release has triggered a fresh round of trolling from viewers who were disappointed with the film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh arrives on Netflix

On Wednesday evening, Netflix India announced the film’s release with a new trailer, writing, “Power ni measure cheyyadam kashtam, just experience cheyyali anthe (It’s difficult to measure power, you can only experience it). Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.” A day later, after the film began streaming, the platform shared another poster that read, “Ustaad has arrived & Ugadi isn’t done yet. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh out now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Plot overview

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action entertainer directed by Harish Shankar, with Pawan Kalyan playing an upright ACP taking on corruption and injustice. The story revolves around his clash with a powerful MLA, played by Ashutosh Rana, his suspension from duty, and his mission to protect a young girl named Shloka. Featuring Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna as the female leads, the film leans heavily into high-energy, commercial action.

One of the biggest highlights for fans is the reunion of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after 14 years. The duo previously collaborated on the blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012), which remains a major draw for audiences. The film’s release during the Ugadi festive period also added to the initial excitement.

Backed by strong pre-release buzz, a holiday window, and Pawan Kalyan’s star power, the film opened well at the box office and grabbed plenty of attention both in theatres and online. While the mixed reviews may impact its long-term performance, they haven’t completely slowed its momentum yet.

Box office performance

By Day 15, Ustaad Bhagat Singh had reportedly grossed around ₹95.73 crore worldwide, including over ₹71 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. However, after a solid opening, the film saw a noticeable drop in collections during its first week.

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