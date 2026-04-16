London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

Tube & Bus Strikes in London News Week: London Underground drivers, represented by the RMT union, have announced a series of 24-hour strikes over the coming months. The strikes are set for April 21 and 23, May 19 and 21, and June 16 and 18, and will start at lunchtime for a full day. The dates will see commuters throughout London hit, especially those who commute every day on the Tube.

Dispute Over Working Hours

The strikes come as a result of a dispute between the union and Transport for London over changes to working hours. The RMT has claimed that the union is concerned that a compressed four-day working week has been proposed. According to the union, the majority of train operators have voted against the compressed working week and are worried about the effect on their working conditions and schedules.

TfL Addresses Union Claims

TfL have said that the four-day working week is voluntary and only applies to drivers on the Bakerloo line. They have also said that they do not want to impose the change across the whole network and are calling on the union to rethink their decision. TfL have urged the union to call off the strikes and continue talks to resolve the dispute.

Possible Disruption to Commuters

If the strikes proceed, there could be major disruptions to the London Underground network. Commuters could experience delays, cancellations and reduced services on many lines. Alternative transport options such as the Elizabeth line and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) are likely to be overcrowded during strike days.

Bus Service and Travel Advice

Most bus services in London should run as normal despite the expected Tube service disruptions, which is some good news. But passengers are advised to book journeys in advance and to latest to travel time. The Transport for London advises to keep up to date with real time information and to look for alternative routes.