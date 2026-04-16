London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill CENTCOM blockade Iran deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy bride attacked before wedding Amravati MMS Scandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ
LIVE TV
Home > World News > London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

Tube & Bus Strikes in London News Week: Representatives of London Underground drivers, including the RMT Union, have called for several 24-hour strikes between April and June following a dispute over working hours with Transport for London. The union is opposed to a proposed four-day workweek, which TfL says is voluntary and only applies to some drivers. If the strikes go ahead, the Tube network will be heavily disrupted and other services will be packed, although buses will run as usual.

London Underground Strike Dates Announced: When Tube Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute (Photo Credit- X)
London Underground Strike Dates Announced: When Tube Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute (Photo Credit- X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 16, 2026 16:54:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

Tube & Bus Strikes in London News Week: London Underground drivers, represented by the RMT union, have announced a series of 24-hour strikes over the coming months. The strikes are set for April 21 and 23, May 19 and 21, and June 16 and 18, and will start at lunchtime for a full day. The dates will see commuters throughout London hit, especially those who commute every day on the Tube.

Dispute Over Working Hours

The strikes come as a result of a dispute between the union and Transport for London over changes to working hours. The RMT has claimed that the union is concerned that a compressed four-day working week has been proposed. According to the union, the majority of train operators have voted against the compressed working week and are worried about the effect on their working conditions and schedules.

TfL Addresses Union Claims 

TfL have said that the four-day working week is voluntary and only applies to drivers on the Bakerloo line. They have also said that they do not want to impose the change across the whole network and are calling on the union to rethink their decision. TfL have urged the union to call off the strikes and continue talks to resolve the dispute.

You Might Be Interested In

Possible Disruption to Commuters

If the strikes proceed, there could be major disruptions to the London Underground network. Commuters could experience delays, cancellations and reduced services on many lines. Alternative transport options such as the Elizabeth line and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) are likely to be overcrowded during strike days.

Bus Service and Travel Advice 

Most bus services in London should run as normal despite the expected Tube service disruptions, which is some good news. But passengers are advised to book journeys in advance and to latest to travel time. The Transport for London advises to keep up to date with real time information and to look for alternative routes.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Under Fire As New Report Reveals Nonconsensual Sexualized Deepfake Images Continue To Flood X, What You Need To Know

From Amir Hamza To Masood Azhar: These India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists Were Targeted in Pakistan by ‘Unknown Gunmen’?

UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations

Who Is Amir Hamza? LeT Co-Founder Shot By Unidentified Gunmen Outside News Channel Office In Lahore; Condition Extremely Critical

LATEST NEWS

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium?

Using a Health Insurance Premium Calculator in India as Part of a Structured Comparison

OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

Viral Video: Security Guard’s ‘Desi Jugaad’ To Protect Himself From Mosquito Bite Is Incredible

Twist On Modern Parenting Goals: One Baby, One Mother, Two Fathers- Why Himachal’s Viral Jodidar Marriage Is Capturing Attention Again?

‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 24 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana To Be Out In October Last Week? Here’s What Yash Said

Huawei Pura X Max To Debut Soon: Large Dual Displays, Kirin Chipset, And Wide Design—Check All Details And Launch

London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute
London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute
London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute
London Underground Strike Dates Announced for Next Week: When Tube and Bus Drivers Will Walk Out Amid Working Hours Dispute

QUICK LINKS