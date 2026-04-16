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Home > Tech and Auto News > Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

Titan Celestor 2.0 delivers fast performance, strong fitness tracking, and solid battery life, but its large bezels and limited watch faces may not appeal to everyone despite premium features.

Titan Celestor 2
Titan Celestor 2

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 17:01:49 IST

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Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

I’ve come to the conclusion that Titan Celestor 2.0 is a bit of a conundrum after spending some time with it. It’s undoubtedly one of the best-performing smartwatches available today, but its design decision is hard to overlook. Here’s my opinion on the watch’s strong points and areas where it begs for some patience. 

Speed That Impresses: 

The speed of this watch caught my attention right away. With a 60Hz refresh rate and a powerful dual-core processor, the user interface is extremely quick and snappy. The smoothness is excellent whether I’m using the functioning crown or scrolling over the 1.43-inch AMOLED display. In other words, it feels premium in action in addition to looking expensive. 

The Bezel Debate: 

I was initially baffled by the huge bezels. On a watch with this price tag (Rs 11,499), they are hard to unsee once you’ve spotted them. However, there is a method for madness. To maintain 5 ATM water resistance without going for a bulky, ‘rugged’ look, Titan needed this specific architecture. More importantly, that space was required for the antenna placement for dual-band GPS. When you’re using offline maps or tracking a run with pinpoint accuracy, you realise those bezels aren’t just for show; they are the reason the tech works so well. 

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A True Athlete’s Companion: 

Beyond the looks, the depth of data is what won me over. It’s packed with unique features like: 

Zone 2 Training & VO2max: Great for those of us trying to optimise aerobic efficiency. 

Training Load & Readiness: It gives me a Vitality Score and Recovery Index, so I know when to push and when to back off. 

Specialised Modes: It even has a Triathlon mode and SWOLF scores for swimming. 

The Premium ‘Titan’ Touch: 

It’s the small details that really elevate the experience. For instance, the watch comes with a braided USB-C charging cable. It sounds like a small thing, but it adds a level of durability and premiumness that you just don’t get with the standard plastic cables most brands throw in the box. Coupled with the High-Grade Aluminium body and the comfortable Hybrid Strap, the overall finish is great. 

Last but not least

I’ve found the 7-day battery life to be solid for regular use, meaning I’m not constantly hunting for a charger. Plus, with that 5 ATM rating, I don’t have to baby it around water or during heavy rain. And my only real gripe on the software side is the limited selection of watch faces. I could see less than 100 options in the library, and frankly, it’s a bit disappointing that plenty of those are paid ones, especially after you’ve already put down a premium for the watch itself. 

In The End: 

If you can look past limited wallpapers and the bezels, knowing they house the dual-band GPS and water-resistant seals makes that easier; the Titan Celestor 2.0 is the best that Titan has to offer. With a great battery life and the helpful Titan Q AI assistant, it strikes a great balance between a serious fitness tool and a sophisticated daily driver. 

(input from ANI)

Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 All Set To Debut In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 13,380mAh Battery, And 4.1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date 

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Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

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Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

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Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?
Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?
Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?
Titan Celestor 2.0 Review: Fast Performance, Strong Fitness Tracking, And Solid Battery Life—Is It Worth Buying?

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