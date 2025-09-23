LIVE TV
  6 Hollywood Stars Who Look Gorgeous in Classic Black Dresses

6 Hollywood Stars Who Look Gorgeous in Classic Black Dresses

Classic black dresses never go out of style, and Hollywood stars prove it time and again. From red-carpet events to iconic photoshoots, actresses effortlessly showcase elegance, sophistication, and timeless beauty in black ensembles. These stunning looks highlight how a simple yet powerful outfit choice continues to symbolize glamour, confidence, and grace in the entertainment world.

Audrey Hepburn
1/7

Audrey Hepburn

Her Givenchy sheath in "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" became the gold standard for timeless elegance.

Princess Diana
2/7

Princess Diana

The daring off-shoulder 'Revenge Dress' redefined black evening dress sophistication at a royal event.

Angelina Jolie
3/7

Angelina Jolie

Her velvet Versace gown at the Oscars showcased both drama and effortless Hollywood glamour.

Lady Gaga
4/7

Lady Gaga

Alexander McQueen’s sculptural strapless black gown at the 2019 Oscars exuded strength and red carpet impact.

Gillian Anderson
5/7

Gillian Anderson

Hervé Leger’s scalloped corset dress on the Golden Globes red carpet embodied delicate luxe.

Michelle Yeoh
6/7

Michelle Yeoh

Sparkling in Armani Privé, she proved black can be bold and beautifully reflective on the red carpet.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This cotent is for entertainment and fashion inspiration only. The celebrities and styles mentioned are based on public appearances. For personalized styling, consult a professional fashion stylist.

