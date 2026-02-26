LIVE TV
Holi in Mathura and the surrounding Braj region is world-famous for its vibrant traditions, spiritual significance, and multi day festivities. Each place celebrates Holi in a different style, making it a once in a lifetime cultural experience.

Lathmar Holi – Barsana & Nandgaon
6 Unique Holi Celebrations of Mathura and Vrindavan You Must Experience

Lathmar Holi – Barsana & Nandgaon

Lathmar Holi is the most iconic celebration, held in Barsana and Nandgaon. Women playfully hit men with sticks (lath), while the men try to shield themselves. This tradition recreates the playful legend of Radha and Krishna.

Phoolon Wali Holi – Vrindavan
Phoolon Wali Holi – Vrindavan

In Vrindavan, Holi is played with flowers instead of colours at the famous Banke Bihari Temple. Devotees shower petals on each other, creating a divine and fragrant atmosphere.

Rangbharni Holi – Mathura
Rangbharni Holi – Mathura

Rangbharni Holi marks the official start of colour celebrations in Mathura. It takes place at the sacred Dwarkadhish Temple, where devotees play Holi with gulal and sing devotional songs.

Huranga Holi – Baldeo
Huranga Holi – Baldeo

Huranga Holi in Baldeo at Dauji Temple is a high-energy celebration where colours, water, and playful rituals create a lively atmosphere.

Chhadi Maar Holi – Gokul
Chhadi Maar Holi – Gokul

In Gokul, women use sticks in a symbolic and playful way, similar to Lathmar Holi, but with different local customs.

Widow’s Holi – Vrindavan
Widow’s Holi – Vrindavan

Widows, once restricted from festivities, now celebrate Holi with colours and flowers in Vrindavan. This celebration symbolizes social change, joy, and inclusivity.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Information about Mathura Holi, Barsana Lathmar, and Vrindavan Phoolon Wali Holi is based on local traditions and publicly available sources. Dates and events may change; visitors should confirm details and follow safety guidelines.

