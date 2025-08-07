LIVE TV
  • 6 Most Beautiful Yellow Birds Found in Forests Around the World

6 Most Beautiful Yellow Birds Found in Forests Around the World

Check out six stunning yellow birds, like the Indian Golden Oriole and American Goldfinch, that brighten forests with their vibrant hues, melodious calls, and fascinating behaviors.

1/6

Indian Golden Oriole

With its radiant yellow primaries and black secondaries, and tertiaries, the bird is fairly common and greatly admired across Indian forests.

2/6

American Goldfinch

Resplendent with bright lemon-yellow feathers during summer, this bird brings cheer to North American woodlands.

3/6

Yellow Warbler

A tiny energetic bird that sings trilling notes while standing out with its bright yellow color.

4/6

Wilson's Warbler

With a black cap on its sky-yellow body, it prefers forested terrains and shrubberies of North America.

5/6

Saffron Finch

The saffron hues and melodious chirps of this finch, South American by origin, are accentuated amongst the open forest habitat.

6/6

Black-hooded Oriole

This striking Yellow and Black bird inhabits the Indian subcontinent and is especially commonly seen near mango trees.

