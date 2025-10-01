7 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hot & Sexy Photoshoot That Proves Why She’s Fans Favourite Diva
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just walked the ramp for Indian Designer Manish Malhotra at Paris Fashion Week. She looks like an absolute diva in a bold sherwani look with her confidence and elegance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often breaks the internet with her bold and sexy outfits that prove time and again why she is her fans’ favourite.
Aishwarya Rai Hot & Sexy Photoshoots
Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Hot and Sexy photoshoots that showcase her bold avatar with her blend of charm and confidence.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Embellished Gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes for a bold avatar in a heavily embellished silver gown with bold cutouts around the waistline. Her outfit features a deep plunging neckline and a backless design with multiple strips.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Deep Green Gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a deep green dress with a deep V neckline and a multicoloured strip design. She accessorized it with minimal jewellery.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Purple Dress
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like an absolute diva in a purple maxi dress. She opts for a white bralette underneath and gold statement jewellery.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hot Red Saree
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks hot in a red plain saree with a black halter neck blouse. She opts for minimal makeup and a wavy hair look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Backless Dress
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks sexy in a white body-hugging gown with a backless design. She accessorized it with minimal diamond jewellery.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Blue Coat
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks absolutely stunning in a deep blue coat dress with a broad pink border. She paired it with white stockings and high heels.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Silver Gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in a heavily embellished silver gown with a box in front. She accessorized it with minimal jewelry.