7 Lehenga Outfits Straight from Bollywood Stars to Try This Wedding Season
From pearl embroidery to ombré silks, Bollywood-inspired lehenga styles blend tradition and trend perfect picks for brides and wedding guests this festive season.
Bollywood’s Wedding Style Influence
Bollywood continues to shape wedding fashion with lehengas that blend heritage craftsmanship and modern silhouettes, inspiring brides and guests to experiment with colors, embroidery, and statement drapes for celebratory occasions.
Sara Ali Khan’s Soft Royal Pink
An off-pink lehenga with intricate thread and pearl embroidery creates a regal presence, elevated further by a flowing cape that adds drama while maintaining softness, perfect for day weddings or elegant reception looks.
Nysa Devgan’s Banarasi Red Statement
A rich red lehenga paired with detailed hand embroidery and Banarasi-inspired textures feels timeless. The crystal accents and gold blouse bring festive richness, making it an ideal choice for traditional wedding ceremonies.
Priyanka Chopra’s Crystal Blue Glam
A heavily embellished blue lehenga adorned with shimmering crystals offers a bold yet refined aesthetic. Paired with a strapless blouse and shaded dupatta, the look balances modern
confidence with classic bridal grandeur.
Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Ethereal White Elegance
A butterfly net white lehenga featuring cotton silk threadwork creates a surprisingly rich appearance. Its delicate detailing and airy structure make it a refreshing option for intimate weddings or contemporary bridal celebrations.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jamuni Silk Romance
A deep jamuni silk lehenga decorated with traditional motifs and layered embroidery tells a festive story. Sequins, dori, and gota work together evoke nostalgia, craftsmanship, and the poetry of Indian wedding traditions.
Wamiqa Gabbi’s Ombré Modern Heritage
Ombré silks paired with lightweight organza and intricate threadwork redefine bridal comfort. Corseted and off-shoulder blouses allow movement, proving bridal wear can feel breathable while still honoring cultural artistry.
Khushi Kapoor’s Playful Art-Inspired Lehenga
A raw silk skirt and choli adorned with hand-painted motifs, pearls, and sequins brings youthful charm to wedding dressing. The artistic detailing transforms the lehenga into a keepsake rather than just an outfit.