LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders

Discover India’s rainforest gems from shimmering frogs to tiny deer. These rare creatures highlight the unmatched biodiversity of India’s lush forests.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image
1/7

Galaxy Frog (Astrobatrachus kurichiyana)

Discovered in the Western Ghats, this tiny frog has a stunning dark body speckled with white like a starry sky. Living under leaf litter, it’s rarely seen and critically endangered. It shows how India’s rainforests still hide mysteries waiting to be unveiled.

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image
2/7

Mouse Deer (Indian Chevrotain)

The mouse deer is neither mouse nor true deer, it’s a tiny hoofed mammal weighing just 2-4 kg. It darts silently through dense undergrowth in Western Ghats and Eastern forests. Spotting one is a special treat for wildlife enthusiasts.

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image
3/7

Lion-Tailed Macaque

This striking monkey with a silver mane and tufted tail lives only in the Western Ghats. Highly arboreal, it spends most of its time in rainforest canopies. Habitat loss has made it one of India’s most endangered primates.

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image
4/7

Malabar Civet

Possibly one of the world’s rarest mammals, the Malabar civet is a nocturnal, elusive species. Native to Western Ghats, it was feared extinct but occasional unconfirmed sightings keep hopes alive. It symbolizes the urgent need to conserve rainforest habitats.

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image
5/7

Great Hornbill

This majestic bird with a huge yellow-black casque is a rainforest icon. It helps regenerate forests by dispersing seeds of giant trees. Deforestation threatens its habitat, making every sighting precious.

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image
6/7

King Cobra

The world’s longest venomous snake, it can grow over 5.5 meters. Often found in rainforests of the Western Ghats and Northeast, it feeds mainly on other snakes. Despite its fearsome reputation, it’s shy and avoids humans.

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image
7/7

Nilgiri Marten

India’s only marten, this sleek, dark mammal with a golden throat is a skilled climber. It hunts birds and rodents high in Western Ghats forests. Seeing one racing along branches is a rare wildlife moment.

7 Rare Animals in India’s Rainforests: Galaxy Frog, Mouse Deer & More Hidden Wonders - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?