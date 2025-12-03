Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s Daughter Aashi Makes Stage Debut In ‘Lailaaj’; Meet The Rising Star
Aashi Tripathi: Pankaj Tripathi now has another performer in the family. His daughter, Aashi Tripathi, recently made her stage debut last month with the play Lailaaj. Actor Pankaj Tripathi has always been known for his grounded charm, sharp instinct and unmatched craft but this time the seasoned actor is celebrating someone else’s performance: his daughter Aashi Tripathi’s stage debut.
Who Is Aashi Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi's daughter Aashi Tripathi has stepped into acting, making her stage debut last month with the play Lailaaj. The production is very special for the family too, as it’s the first play from Pankaj and his wife Mridula’s theatre banner, Roopkatha Rangmanch.
Aashi Tripathi’s Acting Debut
Pankaj Tripathi On Aashi’s Acting Debut
Lailaaj has been produced by Pankaj and Mridula Tripathi’s banner, Roopkatha Rangmanch, marking the theatre group’s debut production. The play premiered in Mumbai in November and received warm acclaim. Speaking on the sidelines, Pankaj said he watched the shows ‘as an actor, not as a father’.
Pankaj On Aashi’s Career Path
Pankaj shared that Aashi is still unsure about pursuing acting professionally, but he remains fully supportive if she chooses that path. He said, “I will let her find her own way. I know the challenges that come with this journey. I can either scare her now or give her the freedom to explore and do things in her own way.”
Pankaj Tripathi's Highlights His First Stage Production
For Pankaj Tripathi, this 1st stage production is very close to his heart. He started his career in theatre long before films, and he still calls theatre his “first love." Coming back to it as a producer feels like a full-circle moment for him.