Aditya Roy Kapoor super-duper Hits Just Like Metro… In Dino
Aditya Roy Kapoor has given a fare share of blockbuster movies full of romance to the Bollywood cinema. Movies with intense emotions and soulful storytelling is his style. Before watching Metro… In dino, you should watch some of his unforgettable performances over the years. Here’s your binge list!
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Aditya played the role of a fading rockstar, battling with addiction and love. Why watch? Because it's a romantic tragedy with songs like "Tum hi ho" which are iconic, even today.
Malang (2020)
In this film, he played the role of Advait, a man on a revenge mission. A bold shift from romantic to action-thriller. His chemistry with Disha Patani makes this a must watch.
Ludo (2020)
Here, he played the role of Aakash, a struggling voice over artist caught in chaos. It's a funny, quirky, touching film. It is multi-layered where Aditya plays the role of a comic yet emotional character.
Ok Jaanu (2017)
In this, he plays the role of Adi, a carefree game developer in a live-in relationship. Again, like Aashiqui 2, his chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts. This film explores modern love and commitment.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)
This is one of the best youth films in Bollywood. Aditya plays the role of Avi, who's Bunny's bestfriend struggling with life and loss. Aditya plays a supporting role but still delivered a raw, vulnerable performance that stood out.
The Night Manager (2023- Web Series)
In this film, he plays the role of Shaan Sengupta, a hotel manager turned spy. It's a movie full of suspense and style. Aditya's intense performance, action scenes and style made this a huge hit!
Action Replayy (2010)
Here, Aditya plays the role of Bunty, a guy who travels back in time to fix his parents' love story. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Akshay Kumar both make this film a superhit. It gives a retro and entertaining vibe. If you love a fun, colorful comedy, this is definitely for you!
Fitoor (2016)
Aditya is playing the role of a young artist hopelessly in love. His character's name is Noor. It's a poetic and dramatic film with Aditya being deeply emotional and artistic. The star actress is Katrina Kaif.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.