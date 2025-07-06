Aditya Roy Kapoor super-duper Hits Just Like Metro… In Dino

Fitoor (2016)

Aditya is playing the role of a young artist hopelessly in love. His character's name is Noor. It's a poetic and dramatic film with Aditya being deeply emotional and artistic. The star actress is Katrina Kaif.



