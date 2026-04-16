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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

Arshdeep Singh scripted history in IPL 2026 during the MI vs PBKS clash at Wankhede Stadium, becoming the first player to take 100 wickets for the Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer shone with a three-wicket haul.

Arshdeep Singh starred with three-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: ANI
Arshdeep Singh starred with three-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 16, 2026 22:11:35 IST

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IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

In the IPL 2026 encounter between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is spearheading the bowling attack. After giving up just one run in his opening over of the game, he removed Ryan Rickelton on the first ball of his second over. Arshdeep became the first bowler in history to take 100 wickets for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), thanks to the wicket of Rickelton, who scored two runs off eight deliveries. Arshdeep’s 87th IPL match for the Punjab-based team is now taking place at Wankhede Stadium between PBKS and MI in 2026. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla is next to Arshdeep on the list of bowlers with the most wickets for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. From 2008 to 2013, Chawla played 87 IPL games with the Preity Zinta-owned team, dismissing 84 batters.

IPL: Arshdeep Singh tops the list for taking the most wickets for the Punjab Kings

Rank

Player

You Might Be Interested In

Career Span

Matches

Wickets

Best Figures

1

Arshdeep Singh

2019–2026*

87

102

5/32

2

Piyush Chawla

2008–2013

87

84

4/17

3

Sandeep Sharma

2013–2022

61

73

4/20

4

Axar Patel

2014–2018

68

61

4/21

5

Mohammed Shami

2019–2021

42

58

3/15

6

Irfan Pathan

2008–2010

42

47

3/24

7

Kagiso Rabada

2022–2024

30

41

4/33

8

Parwinder Awana

2012–2014

33

39

4/34

9

Sam Curran

2019–2024

36

36

4/11

10

Harpreet Brar

2019–2025

49

35

4/30

IPL: Who has taken the most wickets for each IPL team?

Rank

Player

Team

Career Span

Matches

Wickets

Best Figures

1

Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders

2012-2026*

193

195

5/19

2

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians

2013-2026*

150

183

5/10

3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2014-2024

145

157

5/19

4

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings

2012-2025

186

143

5/16

5

Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2014-2021

113

139

4/25

6

Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals

2008-2021

99

106

5/17

7

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings

2019–2026*

87

102

5/32

8

Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans

2022-2026*

64

70

4/244

9

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals

2022-2024

46

66

5/40

10

Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants

2022-2025

54

48

3/28

Sunil Narine holds the record for taking the most wickets for a team. The mystery spinner for Kolkata Knight Riders has taken 195 wickets in 193 games for the three-time champions. Narine would fancy his chances of becoming the first player to pick 200 wickets for a single team. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah ranks second when it comes to taking the most wickets for a single team. The right-arm pacer has taken 183 wickets for the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians. 

Also Read: MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? Hardik Pandya Provides Big Injury Update on Former Mumbai Indians Captain— How Many Matches Will He Miss in IPL 2026?

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Tags: arshdeep singhArshdeep Singh Recordindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL statsMI vs PBKSMumbai IndianspbksPBKS recordPiyush Chawlapreity zintapunjab kingsWankhede Stadium

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IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

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IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

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IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record
IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record
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