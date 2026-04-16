IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Shines With Three-Fer in MI vs PBKS, Scripts History To Achieve Unique Record

In the IPL 2026 encounter between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is spearheading the bowling attack. After giving up just one run in his opening over of the game, he removed Ryan Rickelton on the first ball of his second over. Arshdeep became the first bowler in history to take 100 wickets for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), thanks to the wicket of Rickelton, who scored two runs off eight deliveries. Arshdeep’s 87th IPL match for the Punjab-based team is now taking place at Wankhede Stadium between PBKS and MI in 2026. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla is next to Arshdeep on the list of bowlers with the most wickets for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. From 2008 to 2013, Chawla played 87 IPL games with the Preity Zinta-owned team, dismissing 84 batters.

IPL: Arshdeep Singh tops the list for taking the most wickets for the Punjab Kings

IPL: Who has taken the most wickets for each IPL team?

Rank Player Team Career Span Matches Wickets Best Figures 1 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 2012-2026* 193 195 5/19 2 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 2013-2026* 150 183 5/10 3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014-2024 145 157 5/19 4 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings 2012-2025 186 143 5/16 5 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2014-2021 113 139 4/25 6 Amit Mishra Delhi Capitals 2008-2021 99 106 5/17 7 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 2019–2026* 87 102 5/32 8 Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 2022-2026* 64 70 4/244 9 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 2022-2024 46 66 5/40 10 Ravi Bishnoi Lucknow Super Giants 2022-2025 54 48 3/28

Sunil Narine holds the record for taking the most wickets for a team. The mystery spinner for Kolkata Knight Riders has taken 195 wickets in 193 games for the three-time champions. Narine would fancy his chances of becoming the first player to pick 200 wickets for a single team. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah ranks second when it comes to taking the most wickets for a single team. The right-arm pacer has taken 183 wickets for the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians.

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