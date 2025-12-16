Ahan Shetty EXPOSED: Age, Girlfriend, Border 2 Role & Suniel Shetty’s SURPRISING Advice | Latest Updates
Ahan Shetty is back in the spotlight again and the internet can’t stop talking. From his upcoming movie Border 2 to his relationship status, everything is making headlines again. Suniel Shetty’s unexpected advice to his son has raised eyebrows. here’s everything you need to know about this new star Ahan Shetty.
Ahan Shetty Birthday & Age
Ahan Shetty was born on 28 December 1995. He is 29 years old as of 2025. He is the son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.
Ahan Shetty Girlfriend
Ahan is in a long-term relationship with Tania Shroff. The couple often appears together at events and on social media.
Ahan Shetty New Movie Border 2
Ahan is linked to the upcoming war film Border 2 as part of the younger brigade. The film is expected to showcase patriotism, emotional depth and action.
Suniel Shetty's Advice to Ahan
Suniel Shetty has advised Ahan to stay disciplined and grounded. He encourages focusing on craft over fame and choosing roles carefully.
Ahan Shetty & Nidhi Dutta at Siddhivinayak Temple
Ahan Shetty visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings ahead of Border 2. He was spotted with Nidhi Dutta, producer of the Border franchise.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.