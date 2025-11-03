Amaal Malik EXPOSED: Bigg Boss 19 Rumors, Love Life, Controversies & Secrets Revealed
Amaal Malik is making headlines again- not just for his soulful tracks but his Bigg Boss 19 controversies. The 35-year-old singer opened up about his heartbreak, secret lover and emotional bond with Malti Chahar. Here’s everything you need to know about Amaal Malik.
Amaal Malik Age
Amaal Malik was born on June 16, 1990, and is 35 years old as of 2025. He is the son of Daboo Malik and brother of singer Armaan Malik.
Amaal Malik in Bollywood
Amaal gained fame with Sooraj Dooba Hai (Roy, 2015). He composed hits like Main Hoon Hero Tera, Bol Do Naa Zara and Kaun Tujhe.
Amaal Malik Ex-Girlfriend
Amaal once revealed he was in a serious relationship from 2014 to 2019 that ended due to religious differences. On Bigg Boss 19, he hinted that he still has someone "special" waiting outside the house.
Amaal Malik & Malti Chahar Relationship
Lately, social media is buzzing with rumors of an affair with Malti Chahar, after their closeness went viral. Neither Amaal or Malti has confirmed the speculations.
Amaal Malik Net Worth
His estimated net worth is around ₹40 crore. His income sources include music composition, live concerts and reality show appearances.
Amaal Malik & Tanya Mittal Relationship
Tanya often showed deep emotional support for Amaal, even becoming his "counsellor" during a low moments. However, nothing serious was seen from Amaal's side.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.