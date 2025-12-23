LIVE TV
  • Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional After Watching Agastya Nanda’s Film Ikkis: Meet Bacchhan, Nanda Family Kids

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his first reaction after watching his grandson Agastya Nanda’s upcoming film Ikkis. His response has caught attention as it comes from both a seasoned actor and an experienced cinema viewer. Here’s everything you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction on the movie Ikkis. 

Published By: Published: December 23, 2025 12:19:09 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Reaction on Ikkis Film
1/7
Amitabh Bachchan watched his grandson's upcoming film Ikkis. The superstar admitted that the experience left him deeply emotional.

Not Just a Grandfather, but a Viewer
2/7

Not Just a Grandfather, but a Viewer

Amitabh clarified that his review was not driven by emotions alone. He evaluated the film from the perspective of a serious cinema audience.

Agastya Nanda's Performance in Ikkis Stands Out
3/7

Agastya Nanda's Performance in Ikkis Stands Out

Agastya Nanda plays the role of a brave Indian Army officer. Amitabh praised his performance as mature, restrained and impactful.

"Eyes Automatically Stay on Agastya"- Amitabh Bachchan's Statement
4/7

"Eyes Automatically Stay on Agastya"- Amitabh Bachchan's Statement

Amitabh wrote that whenever Agastya appears on screen, attention shifts to him. He said the screen presence comes naturally, not forcefully.

Is Ikkis Film Based on a Real-Life War Hero?
5/7

Is Ikkis Film Based on a Real-Life War Hero?

Ikkis is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal. The film highlights his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Arun Khetarpal was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Ikkis Movie Emotional Impact
6/7

Ikkis Movie Emotional Impact

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shriram Raghavan. Amitabh said the film leaves viewers emotional, proud and deeply moved.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

