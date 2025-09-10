Apple Introduces Watch Series 11: Premium Ultra 3 with Satellite SOS | All About Next Gen Features
Apple has officially launched its smartwatch range with three new model, the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch SE 3, and the top-end Apple Watch Ultra 3. Apple made this announcement during its latest ‘Awe Dropping Event.’ Apple Watch SE 3 delivers a more advanced set of health features than the previous generation — including sleep score, retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea notifications, and wrist temperature sensing for richer Vitals app data.
Apple Watch Series 11: Price Range
The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at a price range of Rs 46,900, meanwhile the Apple Watch SE 3 starts at Rs 25,900. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at Rs 89,900.
Apple Watch Series 11: Pre Order & Purchase Date
Apple has officially opened pre-orders for all the new Apple Watch Series 11 starting from today, September 9, 2025. The Apple Watch SE 3 will be available in stores and start shipping on Friday, September 19, 2025.
Apple Watch Series 11: Display, Battery Life and 5G Cellular
Apple Watch SE 3 now features an Always-On display, allowing users to conveniently view the time and glance at notifications without raising their wrist or tapping the display. It offers 18-hour battery life, and also features fast charging for the first time. Apple Watch now offers 5G cellular capabilities that provide better performance with greater throughput, so music, podcasts, and apps download faster.
Apple Watch Series 11: Health Features
Apple Watch SE 3 introduces sleep score, which helps users understand the quality of their sleep and how to make it more restorative. Sleep quality is influenced by several factors, such as sleep duration, bedtime consistency, how often a person wakes up, and how much time is spent in each sleep stage.
Apple Watch Series 11: Wrist Temperature Sensing
Apple Watch SE 3 can provide insight into overall wellbeing and adds to the other key health metrics available in the Vitals app.