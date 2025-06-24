Before Hania Aamir, these 5 Pakistani beauties worked in Bollywood films.
From Zeba Bakhtiar to Saba Qamar, many Pakistani beauties have made their mark in Bollywood films, winning the hearts of millions of viewers with their acting.
Pakistani Beauties Who Captivated Bollywood Audiences
Apart from Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, there are several other stunning beauties from Pakistan who have won the hearts of many audiences in Bollywood with their charm and acting skills. Let’s explore more about them.
Veena Malik
In third place is Veena Malik, who performed an item song in the film 'Gali Gali Mein Chor Hai' in 2012. She later appeared in films such as 'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai' and 'Zindagi 50-50'.
Sara Loren
Sara Loren was seen alongside Himesh Reshammiya in the film 'Kajraare' in 2010. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, audiences appreciated her beauty and acting skills.
Meera
In second place is Meera, a beautiful actress from Pakistan who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Nazar' in 2005. She later appeared in films like 'Kasak' and 'Bharas'.
Zeba Bakhtiar
In first place is Zeba Bakhtiar, who worked alongside Rishi Kapoor in the film 'Hina' in 1991. The film was a massive hit, and Zeba's name became permanently famous in Bollywood.
Saba Qamar
Following that, Saba Qamar appeared alongside Irrfan Khan in the film 'Hindi Medium' in 2017.