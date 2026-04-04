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Home > Tech and Auto News > Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind

Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind

Google has introduced a major update for Gmail users, allowing them to change their username without creating a new account. For years, Gmail IDs were permanent, often leaving users stuck with outdated or unprofessional email addresses.

Google Gmail Update 2026
Google Gmail Update 2026

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 4, 2026 15:02:48 IST

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Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind

Google has introduced a major update for Gmail users, allowing them to change their username without creating a new account. For years, Gmail IDs were permanent, often leaving users stuck with outdated or unprofessional email addresses. This new feature changes that, offering more flexibility while keeping all account data intact.

Gmail Username Change Now Possible

With this update, users can now modify the part of their email address that appears before “@gmail.com.” Earlier, this was not allowed, and users had to open a new account to get a different ID.

The change applies across your entire Gmail account, including services like Google Drive and Photos, since the same email is used for login everywhere. The feature is currently being rolled out gradually and is available in select regions.

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What Happens to Your Old Email Address

One of the biggest concerns is what happens to the old email ID. Google has ensured that no data is lost during the switch. Your emails, contacts, files, and account history remain exactly as they are.

The old email address does not get deleted. Instead, it works as an alias, meaning emails sent to your previous ID will still reach your inbox. In some cases, it may also continue to work for sign-in.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Changing

Before updating your username, users should be aware of a few key points. You may need to update your new email ID across apps, websites, and services linked to your account to avoid login issues.

There may also be limits on how often you can change your username. Once a new username is selected, it cannot be reused by another account, and reversing the change may not be immediate.

Step-by-Step: How To Change Your Gmail Username

  1. Go to your Google Account settings.
  2. Navigate to the personal information section.
  3. Look for your email or username option.
  4. Select the option to edit or change your username.
  5. Enter your new preferred email ID.
  6. Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm the change.
  7. A Long-Awaited Change for Users

This update marks a significant shift in how Gmail accounts work. It allows users to update their digital identity without losing years of data or switching accounts.

For many, especially those using old or informal email IDs, this feature offers a simple way to make their accounts more relevant and professional while keeping everything else unchanged.

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Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind

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Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind
Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind
Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind
Thinking Of Changing Your Gmail Username? Here’s What Google Now Allows, What Happens To Your Old Email, And Key Things To Keep In Mind

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