‘Tumhare Bhai Ne Ek Murder Maar Diya Hai’: 18-Year-Old Delhi Teen Stabs Man to Death, Shares Shocking Instagram Video Confession | Watch

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi, where an 18-year-old allegedly stabbed a man to death and then shared a video on Instagram confessing to the crime. The video, in which the accused can be heard saying “Tumhare bhai ne ke murder maar diya hai,” quickly went viral and left people stunned.

18-Year-Old Delhi Teen Stabs Man to Death: Viral Video

The accused has been identified as Karan Kumar, who described himself on Instagram as a “photographer and visual storyteller” using the handle ‘villain_dad_ok_109.’ On Saturday, he posted a video on the platform telling his around 1,500 followers that he had committed a murder.







In the video, he can be heard saying, “Dekho bhai, raat ke baj rahe hai 11.22 pm. Tumhare bhai ne ek murder maar diya hai. Tumhara bhai kuch din ke liye andar ja raha hai. Toh saare bhai pyaar dena.” (t’s 11:22 PM. Your brother has committed a murder, and he is going away for a few days, okay? So, show your brother some love.)

Why 18-Year-Old Delhi Teen Stabs Man to Death?

According to reports, Karan Kumar and two others, including a juvenile, stabbed a 20-year-old Nitesh after an argument in the Shalimar Bagh area of Northwest Delhi. Nitesh was rushed to the hospital but later he was declared dead.

Police said that, “During investigation, it was revealed that following a quarrel, accused Karan @ Tarun (18 yrs), along with associates Monty (22 yrs) and 01 CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) attacked the victim, with Karan stabbing him multiple times,” the Delhi police said in a statement.

The police acted quickly using local information and technical training and arrested all three accused within four hours. They have also admitted their involvement in the crime.

Also Read: Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide