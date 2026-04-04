West Asia War To Shake Up Indian Summers: From Bottled Water To Beer, Prices Likely To Rise Amid Packaging Crunch And Supply Disruptions

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to hit everyday goods in India, with experts warning that bottled water and beer could become noticeably more expensive for consumers. The disruption in global supply chains, especially for packaging materials, is pushing up input costs for beverage makers.

Packaging Costs Rise As War Disrupts Supply Chains

The war has caused shortages and price increases for key materials used in packaging, including plastics and glass. Plastic preforms used to make PET bottles have surged in price, and glass bottle costs have risen sharply. This has put pressure on manufacturers of both bottled water and beer, as packaging makes up a large part of their production cost.

Industry sources say the cost of plastic preforms has jumped significantly, and glass makers are struggling with higher fuel costs and supply issues. Brewers have already asked state governments for permission to raise beer prices by around 12–15 percent to cope with rising costs.

Smaller Water Brands Already Feeling The Strain

Some smaller bottled water companies have already begun raising prices for distributors as the cost of plastic bottles, caps, labels, and cardboard boxes climbs. Larger brands have so far absorbed some of the extra costs, but if the conflict continues, retail prices are likely to rise as well.

Analysts say the effects are being felt just as India heads into the hot summer season, when demand for bottled water is at its peak. Many manufacturers are warning that the combination of supply disruption and higher raw material costs could push prices up further in the coming months.

Broader Impact On Indian Manufacturing

The war’s impact is not limited to bottled water and beer. Other industries that rely on petrochemical products, plastics, and glass are also facing supply chain challenges and rising input costs. These pressures are adding to inflationary trends across sectors, from household plastics to consumer goods.

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