DC vs MI Playing XI: Hardik Pandya Misses Crucial Clash, Axar Patel Wins Toss As Delhi Capitals Decide To Bowl First At Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs MI, Toss Update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Axar Patel talked about how this being a first match at home, he would want to see how the wicket plays out. However, the big news came from MI’s camp where Suryakumar Yadav replaced Hardik Pandya as the captain of Mumbai Indians.







The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST. Check the playing XIs here

DC vs MI: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya as MI captain

🚨 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚨 Hardik is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain today. pic.twitter.com/yXAoaWah4L — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 4, 2026







Suryakumar Yadav replaced Hardik Pandya as the captain of the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batter, having played as an impact player in the previous game, will be playing as captain at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Suryakumar announced a few changes with Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, and Mitchell Santner coming into the team.

Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, and Allah Ghazanfar will be missing the clash.

DC vs MI: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing?

Hardik Pandya is unwell and will be missing the clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs MI, IPL 2026 Squad

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel(C), KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

DC vs MI, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Details

The IPL 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Broadcasting details are below:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Regional Languages: Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Also Read: DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide