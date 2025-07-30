  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India

Buying property in India comes with unexpected perks for women. From lower stamp duty rates and tax benefits to easier loan approvals and government schemes, women buyers enjoy several financial advantages. These incentives aim to promote women’s financial independence and investment power. Discover why now is a smart time for women to own property in India.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
1/7

Reduced Stamp Duty for Women

Some states provide reduced stamp duty for women buyers at 1-2%, decreasing upfront costs, to promote female property ownership.

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
2/7

Home Loan Interest Subsidies

Women purchasing housing under PMAY will be eligible for subsidy on interest on home loans up to 6.5%, giving the economically weaker sections better access to affordable housing.

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
3/7

Female Ownership Mandatory for Subsidy

Under PMAY, at least one owner or co-owner must be a female owner to be eligible for the subsidy, thereby guaranteeing women will have financial independence and secure asset ownership rights.

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
4/7

Reserved Allotments in Housing Schemes

Allotments are reserved in housing schemes with some schemes, e.g. PMAY, providing specific allotments for women and widows and single mothers to create sustainable accessible housing for all.

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
5/7

Tax Benefits for Women Owners

Women are able to access deductions under Sections 80C and 24(b); if the couple owns the property jointly, that translates to savings deductibles automatically every year, if they both have taxable income.

Empowerment and Legal Protection

When properties are registered in women’s names, women are given legal rights of ownership and as well, it supports women empowerment, so that it becomes normal for women to own property and assists with closing the gap of property gender ownership.

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Property laws and financial benefits may vary by state and are subject to change. Please consult a certified real estate advisor or financial expert for personalized guidance before making property-related decisions.

Tags:

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery
Surprising Advantages for Women Property Buyers in India - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?