TRENDING |
  • Top 6 Free Web Series Available On YouTube To Watch This November 2025

Top 6 Free Web Series Available On YouTube To Watch This November 2025

Not every good show needs a subscription- Youtube has some of the best free web series in 2025! From romance and comedy to heartfelt drama, these shows offer full entertainment without costing a rupee. Here’s a list of the best Hindi shows available on Youtube for free:

October 26, 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Dhindora
1/6

Dhindora

This show is created and starred by Bhuvan Bam, featuring him in multiple roles. It is a comedy-drama on family, sudden wealth and chaos in a small town.

Sapne vs Everyone
2/6

Sapne vs Everyone

It is a drama focused on two dream-chasing individuals clashing with society and each other. It is a relatable show with strong characters and short-episode format.

Sandeep Bhaiya
3/6

Sandeep Bhaiya

It is a story following a UPSC aspirant and a tiffin service owner. It is a mix of real world struggle with humor. It is a good watch foe aspirational vibes and not heavy war-history.

Very Parivarik
4/6

Very Parivarik

It is a fun, short series about modern norms, family humor and in-laws. It is great for the evening when you want to laugh and chill out!

Arranged Couple
5/6

Arranged Couple

It is a comedy, light-romance show following the journey of an arranged-marriage setup and two people getting to know each other.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

