Top 6 Free Web Series Available On YouTube To Watch This November 2025
Not every good show needs a subscription- Youtube has some of the best free web series in 2025! From romance and comedy to heartfelt drama, these shows offer full entertainment without costing a rupee. Here’s a list of the best Hindi shows available on Youtube for free:
Dhindora
This show is created and starred by Bhuvan Bam, featuring him in multiple roles. It is a comedy-drama on family, sudden wealth and chaos in a small town.
Sapne vs Everyone
It is a drama focused on two dream-chasing individuals clashing with society and each other. It is a relatable show with strong characters and short-episode format.
Sandeep Bhaiya
It is a story following a UPSC aspirant and a tiffin service owner. It is a mix of real world struggle with humor. It is a good watch foe aspirational vibes and not heavy war-history.
Very Parivarik
It is a fun, short series about modern norms, family humor and in-laws. It is great for the evening when you want to laugh and chill out!
Arranged Couple
It is a comedy, light-romance show following the journey of an arranged-marriage setup and two people getting to know each other.
