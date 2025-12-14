Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Bags Her First Brand Endorsement Deal Post Eviction, Continues To Show Off
The First Yes Madam advertisement by Tanya Mittal was released shortly after Tanya finished Bigg Boss Season 19, and it quickly became popular because of Tanya’s dramatic K-beauty claims and quick transition to home services.
Ad Concept
In the Yes Madam ad, Tanya is seen wearing a pink saree while claiming to fly from Gwalior to Delhi and Korea every week to maintain her glow, as well as her friend challenging her and the Yes Madam app for Korean facials to use in her home.
Shooting Buzz
The advertisement was shot days after the Bigg Boss finale. Behind the scenes, Tanya was seen extremely excited about completing her dream shoot three days after the finale.
Fan Love
Tanya's advertisement received a lot of positive reaction from fans, with comments that such a great debut and Tanya outshining professional actors due to her naturally charismatic presence on-screen.
Trolling Hits
There have also been negative comments circulating from many people who are saying that Tanya is "overacting ki dukaan," and calling for her to be more refined with her performances due to the mixed feedback about the Yes Madam commercial.
Career Boost
The release of the Yes Madam advertisement, being linked to a well-known brand, Ekta Kapoor, is driving a lot of public interest in Tanya since her success on reality television has gone from television to commercial advertisement very quickly.