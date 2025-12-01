Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Evicted, Who Are The Top 5 Contestants In Hindi BB house? Photos
Bigg Boss 19 saw Shehbaz Badesha evicted as the show announced its Top 6, leaving only 10 days for the grand finale. The top 5 contestants now are Gaurav Khanna, who became the first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale task; singer Amaal Malik; Farhana Bhatt, often in the spotlight for her controversial behaviour; Tanya Mittal, known for her motivational talks and strategic gameplay; and Malti Chahar, who has been actively challenging fellow contestants.
The housemates continue to battle it out in high tension as the finale approaches, with alliances, strategies, and conflicts taking centre stage.
(Photos Credits: X)
Gaurav Khanna Shines in Bigg Boss 19
Television actor Gaurav Khanna, often seen playing on the back foot, has surprised everyone by becoming the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19 after winning the Ticket to Finale task. In a special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also promised to collaborate with him soon, adding to the actor’s big moment.
Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19
Amaal Mallik has proven himself to be one of the best contestants in Bigg Boss 19, impressing fans with his sincerity, emotional depth, and standout performances during Family Week.
Farhana Bhatt Faces Salman Khan’s Reality Check on Bigg Boss 19
In this week’s Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Farhana Bhatt is in the spotlight as Salman Khan questions her behaviour in the house. The superstar criticises her “villainess reputation,” promising a tense and dramatic episode for fans.
Tanya Mittal’s Strategy Exposed on Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, known for her spiritual and motivational persona, made headlines for her controversial actions in the house. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan exposed her game plan, adding drama to the ongoing season.
Malti Chahar Stirs Drama on Bigg Boss 19
As Bigg Boss 19 heads towards its finale, Malti Chahar has been at the center of the house’s intensified drama. Her bold actions and confrontations during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar have kept viewers on edge, making her one of the season’s most talked-about contestants.