Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Evicted, Who Are The Top 5 Contestants In Hindi BB house? Photos

Bigg Boss 19 saw Shehbaz Badesha evicted as the show announced its Top 6, leaving only 10 days for the grand finale. The top 5 contestants now are Gaurav Khanna, who became the first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale task; singer Amaal Malik; Farhana Bhatt, often in the spotlight for her controversial behaviour; Tanya Mittal, known for her motivational talks and strategic gameplay; and Malti Chahar, who has been actively challenging fellow contestants.

The housemates continue to battle it out in high tension as the finale approaches, with alliances, strategies, and conflicts taking centre stage.

(Photos Credits: X)