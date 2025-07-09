Bollywood Actresses Casted By Karan Johar In His Latest Films

Alia Bhatt- Jigra

Alia Bhatt played the role of a fierce sister named 'Satya' rescuing her brother. She earned praise for bringing emotions to her role and intense performance. This movie raised ₹22Cr net in the first week of its release.





