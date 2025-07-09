Bollywood Actresses Casted By Karan Johar In His Latest Films
Karan Johar doesn’t just cast actresses, he creates icons. He chooses those who are loud, fierce and totally unforgettable. Here are the actresses he casted in some of his top hits released in 2024 and 2025.
Sreeleela - Dostana 2
Karan Johar casted Sreeleela as the female lead in Dostana 2. Sreeleela is known for her dance number in Pushpa 2. Production is expected to start around November 2025.
Triptii Dimri- Dhadak 2
This film is slated to release August 1, 2025. The female lead in Dhadak 2 is played by Triptii Dimri. She's cast opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in this social-romance sequel.
Janhvi Kapoor- Homebound
Karan chose Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as the star actors and actress in Homebound. This marks another prominant role played by Dharma productions. The movie production begins in late 2025.
Fatima Sana Shaikh- Aap Jaisa Koi(Netflix)
The star actor and actress in this film are R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This movie will premiere on July 11,2025, offering a mature take on romance.
Ananya Pandey- Kesari Chapter 2
Ananya plays Dilreet Gill, female lead role in Kesari Chapter 2, starring with Akshay Kumar. The director of the film, Karan Singh Tyagi, revealed she took dialect coaching for over a year and brought authenticity to her role.
Khushi Kapoor- Nadaaniyan (Netflix)
Khushi Kapoor, youngest daughter of the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, was casted in this film with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Nadaaniyan is a teen-romantic comedy under Dharma Productions.
Alia Bhatt- Jigra
Alia Bhatt played the role of a fierce sister named 'Satya' rescuing her brother. She earned praise for bringing emotions to her role and intense performance. This movie raised ₹22Cr net in the first week of its release.
