Bollywood Friendships: 10 Movies That Capture The Heart Of True Bonds

Bollywood has given us some of the best timeless stories about magical friendships. Be it the chic and emotional experiences in Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to the college nostalgia of 3 Idiots and Chhichhore, the characters are tied by their strong bonds that even distances, time, even tragedy cannot weaken. It does not matter whether we are talking about friends becoming revolutionaries in Rang De Basanti or members of a goofy gang following their dreams Fukrey, the stories are all filled with laughs, loyalty and love. Filled with memorable characters and emotions that are familiar to everybody, these ten movies speak of friendships and their influences in our lives and are proofs of why our chosen family can be the most important to us.