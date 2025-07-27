7 Romantic Movies In Hindi And English On OTT: Watch On Netflix and Amazon Prime
Love is universal and so is cinema. Whether you are looking for a Bollywood drama or a Hollywood love story, here is a list of seven romantic movies to watch on OTT platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Sita Ramam (Telugu with Hindi dub)
The star actors are Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in this movie. It is a poetic love story with an old school romance and breath taking visuals.
Tamasha (Hindi)
It is a perfect mix of longing and self discovery. It is a Ranbir and Deepika's complicated love story with soulful music such as "Agar Tum Saath Ho" which still hits hard.
Barfi! (Hindi)
Ranbir, Ileana and Priyanka shine in this emotional gem of a story. It is silent, charming love story with innocent characters. It leaves people teary-eyed and smiling.
La La Land (English)
It is a musical romance with bitter sweet love and dream-like visuals. it is a warm hug for cold rainy evenings. The chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emma stone is magical.
P.S. I Love You (English)
It is a heart warming tale of healing and grief through love letters. It is comforting and emotional at the same time. It makes you believe in forever love.
The Notebook (English)
It is ideal for when you are in a cosy blanket mood. It is a timeless Hollywood romance filled with letters and passion. Watch it once and cry for days.
Qala (Hindi)
This film has complex emotions and stunning visuals. It is melodic, dark and poetic for the artistic souls. It is a rainy day masterpiece.