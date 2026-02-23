LIVE TV
  • Bonnie Blue PREGNANT After Sleeping With 400 Men: Who Is The Father Of Porn Star’s Child? Viral Video Raises Paternity Questions

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has triggered global headlines with a shocking pregnancy claim. The announcement came weeks after her controversial stunt involving hundreds of partners. Her viral video showing a positive test and ultrasound has intensified online debate. Social media is flooded with speculation over paternity and authenticity. Critics and supporters remain divided as the controversy dominates global trending conversations.

Published By: Published: February 23, 2026 16:35:32 IST
Father has not been identified
1/6
Father has not been identified

Bonnie Blue has not publicly named the father. Media coverage consistently describes the father as unknown. No official confirmation or claim of paternity exists.

Pregnancy claim came after a controversial stunt
2/6

Pregnancy claim came after a controversial stunt

She claimed pregnancy after a widely reported event involving unprotected sex with about 400 men. The event reportedly took place in February 2026. The stunt was part of her extreme content challenges.

She said she may be pregnant after feeling symptoms
3/6

She said she may be pregnant after feeling symptoms

Bonnie Blue shared symptoms like nausea and migraines. She showed a pregnancy test and ultrasound footage online. The announcement quickly went viral.

Identifying paternity would require DNA testing
4/6

Identifying paternity would require DNA testing

With multiple partners, determining fatherhood would need DNA testing. She has previously mentioned collecting DNA samples during events.

Claims remain controversial and debated
5/6
Who Is Bonnie Blue? Adult Content Creator Gets Pregnant After Having UNPROTECTED SEX With 400 Men | Father Unknown

Claims remain controversial and debated

Critics question whether the announcement is publicity-driven. She has previously fueled pregnancy rumors for attention. Supporters say she challenges stigma around sex work.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article discusses claims made by adult content creator Bonnie Blue and related media reports. Details regarding her pregnancy and paternity remain unverified and are based on her public statements and viral coverage. The content is provided for informational purposes only, and readers are advised to treat viral claims and online speculation with caution.

