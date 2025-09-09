BrahMos-NG Coming Soon? India’s Next-Gen, Lighter, Deadlier Missile – Even Russia Shows Interest To Buy

BrahMos Aerospace is ramping up production and developing the lighter, next-generation BrahMos-NG missile to reduce costs, enhance deployability, and meet rising global demand. The BrahMos-NG, weighing around 1,290 kg, will enable fighter jets, land, sea, and potentially submarine platforms to carry more missiles, enhancing firepower.

India’s Lucknow unit, part of the Defence Industrial Corridor, aims to produce up to 150 NG missiles annually and strengthen Make-in-India initiatives. Global interest in BrahMos is growing, with at least 14 countries expressing intent to purchase, while its operational success, including in Operation Sindoor, underscores its strategic significance.