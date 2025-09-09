BrahMos-NG Coming Soon? India’s Next-Gen, Lighter, Deadlier Missile – Even Russia Shows Interest To Buy
BrahMos Aerospace is ramping up production and developing the lighter, next-generation BrahMos-NG missile to reduce costs, enhance deployability, and meet rising global demand. The BrahMos-NG, weighing around 1,290 kg, will enable fighter jets, land, sea, and potentially submarine platforms to carry more missiles, enhancing firepower.
India’s Lucknow unit, part of the Defence Industrial Corridor, aims to produce up to 150 NG missiles annually and strengthen Make-in-India initiatives. Global interest in BrahMos is growing, with at least 14 countries expressing intent to purchase, while its operational success, including in Operation Sindoor, underscores its strategic significance.
India ramps up BrahMos missile production
BrahMos Aerospace is significantly expanding its production facilities to meet growing global demand, reduce missile costs, and ensure both India and its partners can honor export orders, marking a major shift in defence manufacturing strategy.
BrahMos-NG enters testing phase
The lighter BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missile is set to enter autonomous flight testing by 2026, promising faster deployment, improved precision targeting, and the ability to integrate with multiple Indian Air Force platforms.
BrahMos-NG expands fighter payload
The reduced weight of BrahMos-NG enables fighter jets like Su-30MKI, MiG-29, LCA Mk-1A, and future AMCA jets to carry multiple missiles simultaneously, significantly enhancing combat readiness and air strike capabilities.
IndiaRussia joint missile venture
India and Russia are actively collaborating to reduce missile production costs, enhance export potential, and jointly strengthen their defence-industrial capacities, reflecting the growing strategic importance of the BrahMos program.
Lucknow missile production facility
The newly inaugurated Lucknow facility plays a crucial role in manufacturing the BrahMos-NG variant and aerospace-grade materials, housing the Strategic Materials Technology Complex and Defence Testing Infrastructure System to certify high-end defence products.
Rising Global Interest in BrahMos
With over 1,000 missiles produced and a record of operational success, BrahMos has attracted interest from at least 14 countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, positioning India as a leading global defence exporter.
BrahMos demonstrates operational lethality
During Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces reportedly used BrahMos missiles for precision strikes on Pakistani military targets, demonstrating the missile’s effectiveness and reinforcing India’s deterrence capabilities.
Versatile BrahMos-NG missile
The BrahMos-NG is being designed for multi-platform deployment - including land, sea, air, and potentially submarine torpedo launches -while maintaining supersonic speeds and precision strike capabilities.