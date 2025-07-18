Censored Cinema: 10 Films, Documentaries That Were Banned In India

Cinema has been a medium of entertainment for a very long time, it is, however, not only restrained to being entertaining, but it also acts as a medium for story telling, social critique and a reflection of the culture that surrounds us. India, being a country filled with cinematic heritage, has to be careful about sparking debates, especially when they challenge societal norms, religious beliefs or political ideologies. Over the years, many movies have been banned by the Central Board of Film Certification or by the State Government. The reasons range from having controversial themes to potentially providing a threat to law and order. This list explores 10 such films/movies that faced bans in India.