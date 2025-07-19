LIVE TV
Chia Seeds: What NOT To Mix With Chia Seeds And Why

Chia seeds help in weight loss and are incredibly healthy but you cannot pair them with everything. Combining them with the wrong foods or drinks can lead to reduced nutrient absorption, bloating or even choking hazards. Here are 7 food items you should not pair chia seeds with.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
1/8

Dry foods (granola, cereal, etc.)

Dry chia seeds can swell in your throat or stomach, causing choking or blockage if they are consumed without soaking or alongside dry foods. As they absorb up to 10x their weight in liquid, it is recommended to soak them instead of consuming with dry food items such as cereals and granola.

2/8

High Caffeine drinks (coffee, red bull

Caffeine can dehydrate you. Chia seeds require hydration to digest properly, so this combo can leave you constipated or bloated. Mix chia seeds with herbal tea or coconut water instead.

3/8

Soda/Carbonated drinks

Carbonated beverages release gas in your stomach. Mixing chia seeds with soda can cause extreme bloating, discomfort and indigestion. Mix chia seeds with still liquids like fruit infuse water or juice.

4/8

Flavored Yogurt

Flavoured yogurts are often high in artificial editives and sugar. Pairing them with chia seeds takes away chia's natural blood sugar balancing properties. Use unsweetened Greek yogurt with fresh fruits instead.

5/8

Raw spinach

Spinach can block the absorption of iron and calcium, the two basic minerals also found in chia seeds. Lightly steam your greens or eat them at different time from chia seeds.

6/8

Butter/oily foods

Both chia and butter are fat rich ingredients. Overloading your stomach with fat heavy ingredient can cause bloating or lethargy. Keep your meal fiber-rich and light with healthy fat proportions.

7/8

Large amounts of citrus (orange, lemon juice)

Avoid using large amounts of citrus, as this can cause stomach irritation or worsen acid reflux in sensitive people. A splash of lemon is fine but do not over do it.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

