  • Daily Puja Rituals After Bringing Ganesh Ji Home: Complete Guide 2025

Daily Puja Rituals After Bringing Ganesh Ji Home: Complete Guide 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about bringing Bappa home, it’s about following daily rituals with devotion. Performing these rituals ensures positivity and blessings from Lord Ganesha. These are simple yet powerful, and when done with faith, they bring prosperity and peace in your home. Here are all the daily pooja rituals you should not skip after bringing Ganpati Bappa home.

August 27, 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Fresh flowers and cleanse in the morning
1/8

Fresh flowers and cleanse in the morning

Clean the pooja area and idol every single morning. Offer fresh garlands and flowers to Lord Ganesha. Place fresh grass daily as it is dearest to Ganesh ji.

Daily Aarti chanting
2/8

Daily Aarti chanting

Perform Ganesh aarti twice a day- morning and evening time. Chant mantras like Om Gan Ganapataye Namah to recieve blessings. Use aarti diya with pure ghee.

Naivadya offering
3/8

Naivadya offering

Prepare simple prasad like ladoos, modaks or fruits. Always offer it to the Lord before family members eat it. Rotate different sweets daily.

Lighting Diyas
4/8

Lighting Diyas

Light a diya every morning and evening. Use agarbatti (incense sticks) to purify the surroundings. This creates a calming atmosphere in the home.

Water Offering
5/8

Water Offering

Offer fresh water to Lord Ganesha. Sprinkle holy water around the idol to maintain purity. This ritual symbolizes devotion and freshness.

Bhajans and Devotional songs
6/8

Bhajans and Devotional songs

Play Ganpati bhajans or chants during the pooja. Singing them with the family helps bring positivity in life. It keeps the festive spirit alive.

Evening closure with gratitude
7/8

Evening closure with gratitude

Perform evening aarti before dinner. Fold hands, offer flowers and fruits with gratitude.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

