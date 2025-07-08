LIVE TV
  • Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time

Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time

When we talk about Indian Cinema, Dilip Kumar rises at the top. He wasn’t just an actor, but an idol. His songs were not just music, these songs are memories that will stay in our hearts for decades. Here are some of his best songs to remember him from:

July 8, 2025
Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time - Gallery Image
1/7

"Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re"- Kohinoor(1960)

This song is a classic masterpiece with an evergreen melody. It has a strong musical depth with Naushad's magic. If one is looking for a song to do Bharatnatyam on, this one is a great choice.

Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time - Gallery Image
2/7

“Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam” – Madhumati (1958)

This song will make you feel like you're on a mountain journey. With calm and refreshing tunes, this song is a reminder of peaceful days. It is a simple, sweet and heart-touching song.

Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time - Gallery Image
3/7

Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri – Naya Daur (1957)

The chemistry between the lead actors is full of old school charm. It gives a playful and energetic vibe with catchy beats that lift your mood.

Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time - Gallery Image
4/7

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka – Naya Daur (1957)

A song full of pure patriotism with uplifting lyrics that fill you with pride. It is still used at national events and functions to celebrate national spirit.

Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time - Gallery Image
5/7

Dil Diya Dard Liya – Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966)

A song soaked in pain and broken love. The slow music and deep lyrics hit hard during late-nights. This song shows the emotional side of Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time - Gallery Image
6/7

Imli Ka Boota – Saudagar (1991)

This song is fun and super catchy. It is a refreshing song with Dilip Kumar's amazing charm. This song was shot during the late era of Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar’s Most Memorable Songs Of All Time - Gallery Image
7/7

Aaj Ki Raat Mere Dil Ki – Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

This song was beautifully composed by Naushad and sung by Mohammad Rafi. Its lyrics are full of longing and quiet heartbreak. It makes you feel the depth of love.


