Do You Know The Real Name Emraan Hashmi and First Movie?
Emraan Hashmi, whose full real name is Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi, made his acting debut with the film Footpath in 2003. He gained significant fame with the hit movie Murder, released in 2004. Emraan was born on 24 March 1979 in Mumbai and studied at Sydenham College. He has family ties with the Bhatt family. He married Parveen Shahani in December 2006 and has a son named Ayaan, born in 2010. Over his career, Emraan Hashmi has acted in more than 40 Bollywood films as well as some regional cinema.
