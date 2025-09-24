LIVE TV
  • Do You Know The Real Name Emraan Hashmi and First Movie?

Emraan Hashmi, whose full real name is Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi, made his acting debut with the film Footpath in 2003. He gained significant fame with the hit movie Murder, released in 2004. Emraan was born on 24 March 1979 in Mumbai and studied at Sydenham College. He has family ties with the Bhatt family. He married Parveen Shahani in December 2006 and has a son named Ayaan, born in 2010. Over his career, Emraan Hashmi has acted in more than 40 Bollywood films as well as some regional cinema.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Full real name
Emran Hashmi's full name is Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi, who became a bold and romantic Bollywood actor later.

First movie
He made his debut in acting in the movie Footpath, which was released in 2003. He established himself moderately in Bollywood.

Hit movie
His first hit movie was Murder, which was released in 2004. He got a huge fame with this movie.

Early life
He was born on 24 March 1979 in Mumbai, Maharashtra; studied at Sydenham College; and was part of the Bhatt family connections.

Married life
He got married to Parveen Shahani in December 2006. They had a child in 2010. His son's name is Ayaan.

Total movies
He was part of over 40 films in Bollywood. He was also in a regional cinema.

