LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket bbc
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Don’t Have Voter ID Card? You Can Still Vote For Assembly Polls With These Documents

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Don’t Have Voter ID Card? You Can Still Vote For Assembly Polls With These Documents

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Voter ID Card: Lost your Voter ID? You can still vote in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Here are 6 alternative documents like Aadhaar, PAN card, and Passport you can use at the booth.

Published By: Published: April 16, 2026 13:51:02 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Aadhaar Card
1/7
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Don’t Have Voter ID Card? You Can Still Vote For Assembly Polls With These Documents

Aadhaar Card

If you don’t have your Voter ID card, simply carry your Aadhaar Card. It is the most common and widely accepted document for identity verification at the polling booth.

You Might Be Interested In
PAN Card
2/7

PAN Card

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card is a valid identity proof for voting. If your name is on the electoral roll, you can present your original PAN card to the polling officer to confirm your identity and cast your vote.

Driving License
3/7

Driving License

Your Driving License is an officially recognized photo ID by the Election Commission of India. Ensure you carry the original physical card (not a photocopy) to the polling station to successfully verify your credentials.

You Might Be Interested In
Passport
4/7

Passport

If you have an Indian Passport, it serves as a high-level identity proof. It is especially useful for NRI voters or those whose other IDs might have spelling errors.

MGNREGA Job Card or Passbooks
5/7

MGNREGA Job Card or Passbooks

Rural voters can use their MGNREGA Job Card. Alternatively, a Bank or Post Office Passbook with your photograph is also a valid document to cast your vote.

Pension & Service ID Cards
6/7

Pension & Service ID Cards

Senior citizens can use their Pension Documents (with photo). Government, PSU, and Public Limited Company employees can also use their Service Identity Cards.

You Might Be Interested In
Smart Cards & Health Insurance
7/7

Smart Cards & Health Insurance

Unique IDs like the UDID Card (for persons with disabilities) or the Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Ministry of Labour are also fully valid for voting.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS