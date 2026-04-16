Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Don’t Have Voter ID Card? You Can Still Vote For Assembly Polls With These Documents
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Voter ID Card: Lost your Voter ID? You can still vote in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Here are 6 alternative documents like Aadhaar, PAN card, and Passport you can use at the booth.
Aadhaar Card
If you don’t have your Voter ID card, simply carry your Aadhaar Card. It is the most common and widely accepted document for identity verification at the polling booth.
PAN Card
A Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card is a valid identity proof for voting. If your name is on the electoral roll, you can present your original PAN card to the polling officer to confirm your identity and cast your vote.
Driving License
Your Driving License is an officially recognized photo ID by the Election Commission of India. Ensure you carry the original physical card (not a photocopy) to the polling station to successfully verify your credentials.
Passport
If you have an Indian Passport, it serves as a high-level identity proof. It is especially useful for NRI voters or those whose other IDs might have spelling errors.
MGNREGA Job Card or Passbooks
Rural voters can use their MGNREGA Job Card. Alternatively, a Bank or Post Office Passbook with your photograph is also a valid document to cast your vote.
Pension & Service ID Cards
Senior citizens can use their Pension Documents (with photo). Government, PSU, and Public Limited Company employees can also use their Service Identity Cards.
Smart Cards & Health Insurance
Unique IDs like the UDID Card (for persons with disabilities) or the Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Ministry of Labour are also fully valid for voting.