West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How to check polling booth and name in voter list? step-by-step guide for voters
As the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 approach with polling set for April 23 and April 29, ensuring your name is correctly listed on the electoral roll is the first step toward exercising your democratic right. With over 6.7 crore eligible voters and a high-stakes battle for the 294-seat assembly, the Election Commission has streamlined digital tools to help you verify your details and locate your polling station instantly.
Visit the Voters’ Service Portal
To begin, visit the official Voters' Service Portal (ECI) at voters.eci.gov.in or the CEO West Bengal site. These platforms are the primary hubs for all 2026 election-related data.
Click on the "Search in Electoral Roll" button prominently displayed on the homepage. This portal allows you to verify if your name is active in the system before you head to the polls on April 23 or April 29
Select Your Preferred Search Method
The system offers three convenient ways to find your details. You can Search by EPIC if you have your Voter ID card handy, which is the most direct method.Alternatively, use Search by Details to enter your name and relative's name, or Search by Mobile to receive an OTP on your registered number. Each method is designed to be user-friendly and mobile-responsive.
Select West Bengal and Language
Once you have chosen your search method, select West Bengal from the state dropdown menu. This filters the national database to your specific region.
You should also select your preferred Language (English or Bengali). This ensures that the results, including your father’s name and booth address, are displayed in the language you are most comfortable with.
Enter Required Information
Input your EPIC Number or personal details accurately. If searching by name, ensure the spelling matches what is printed on your card to avoid a "no record found" error.
Complete the Captcha verification at the bottom of the form and hit "Search." Within seconds, the system will pull up your specific entry in the 2026 Electoral Roll.
Identify Your Polling Station
After the results load, click on "View Details." This will open your digital voter information slip, which contains your Part Number, Serial Number, and Polling Station Name.
Your designated booth will likely be a nearby school or government building. You can even use the map link provided on the portal to get exact GPS coordinates for the location.
Download Your Voter Information Slip
Finally, download your Voter Information Slip as a PDF. While this is not a substitute for your physical Voter ID, it is incredibly helpful for finding your row and serial number quickly at the booth.
If you encounter issues, dial the toll-free helpline 1950 or use the Voter Helpline App. Having this slip ready will ensure a smooth, hassle-free voting experience in the upcoming assembly elections.