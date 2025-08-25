LIVE TV
  • 7 Passionate Emraan Hashmi Kiss Scenes That Redefined Bollywood Romance

Emraan Hashmi has always been Bollywood’s boldest star when it comes to on-screen romance. From sizzling rain sequences and beachside passion to candlelight moments and daring public kisses, his lip-locks continue to leave fans stunned. Each kiss carried its own intensity—whether dreamy, emotional, or fearless—making him a standout performer who redefined romance in Indian cinema.

Last Updated: August 25, 2025 | 6:11 AM IST
The Passionate Rain Kiss
1/8

The Passionate Rain Kiss

A bold and intimate kiss under pouring rain became a trendsetter, leaving fans talking about his unmatched intensity.

The Sensual Beach Kiss
2/8

The Sensual Beach Kiss

A sizzling kiss by the beachside added heat to the storyline and cemented his image as Bollywood’s boldest lover.

The Candlelight Romance Kiss
3/8

The Candlelight Romance Kiss

In a dreamy candlelit setting, his kiss created a mix of passion and tenderness, making the scene unforgettable.

Intense Sensual Kiss
4/8

Intense Sensual Kiss

He stunned viewers with a kiss that wasn’t just about passion but carried deep emotional intensity, making the moment memorable.

A Daring Public Kiss
5/8

A Daring Public Kiss

A bold sequence where he locked lips in a public setting shocked fans and showcased his fearless on-screen persona.

The Surprise First Scene Kiss
6/8

The Surprise First Scene Kiss

In a surprising move, a film opened with him sharing a passionate kiss, setting a daring tone from the very beginning.

Sensual Bedtime Kiss
7/8

Sensual Bedtime Kiss

A slow, intimate kiss during a bedtime scene added extra depth to the romance and showcased his bold charm.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame anyone.

