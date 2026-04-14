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  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 4th Wedding Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan Share Heartfelt Wishes | Inside Their Cozy Snowy Celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 4th Wedding Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan Share Heartfelt Wishes | Inside Their Cozy Snowy Celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their 2nd anniversary with a romantic snowy getaway and heartfelt wishes from Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan. See viral photos and family moments.

Published By: Published: April 14, 2026 13:43:29 IST
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Couple Enjoys Dreamy Snow Vacation Together
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Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan Share Heartfelt Wishes | Inside Their Cosy Snowy Celebration

Couple Enjoys Dreamy Snow Vacation Together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, marking another milestone in their journey together. The images show Alia and Ranbir enjoying a peaceful getaway in the mountains, indulging in skiing and quiet moments surrounded by snow. From holding hands to sipping coffee with scenic views, the couple’s anniversary celebration reflects warmth, comfort, and togetherness away from the spotlight.

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Alia Bhatt’s Romantic Anniversary Post
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Alia Bhatt’s Romantic Anniversary Post

Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into her beautiful bond with Ranbir Kapoor through a heartfelt anniversary post. Sharing cozy and candid moments from their snowy vacation, she wrote an emotional caption about love, companionship, and building a “wonderful life together.”

Neetu Kapoor Calls Them ‘Heartbeats’
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Neetu Kapoor Calls Them ‘Heartbeats’

Neetu Kapoor shared a loving message for the couple, calling them her “heartbeats.” Posting a warm picture, she showered blessings and love on Alia and Ranbir. Her emotional note highlights the strong bond the Kapoor family shares and added a personal touch to the celebration.

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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Calls Them 'Sweethearts'
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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Calls Them 'Sweethearts'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an adorable wish, referring to the couple as “sweethearts,” The family wishes reflect how deeply cherished the couple is on both sides.

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Soni Razdan Share Heartfelt Wishes
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Soni Razdan Share Heartfelt Wishes

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also wished the couple with a warm and emotional message, writing “Happy Anniversary sweethearts” along with love-filled emojis.

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