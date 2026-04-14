Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 4th Wedding Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan Share Heartfelt Wishes | Inside Their Cozy Snowy Celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan Share Heartfelt Wishes | Inside Their Cosy Snowy Celebration

Couple Enjoys Dreamy Snow Vacation Together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, marking another milestone in their journey together. The images show Alia and Ranbir enjoying a peaceful getaway in the mountains, indulging in skiing and quiet moments surrounded by snow. From holding hands to sipping coffee with scenic views, the couple’s anniversary celebration reflects warmth, comfort, and togetherness away from the spotlight.