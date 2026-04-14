CSK vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Sanju Samson-Starrer Chennai Super Kings Dominate Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk— Who Wins Today’s IPL 2026 Clash?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction: The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side taking on the 2024 IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, on Tuesday. Both teams are eyeing a desperate win to keep themselves afloat in the tournament. CSK, who are placed 9th and 10th in the points table, have disappointed their fans with their campaigns so far. KKR, who are yet to open their account with a win, will be hoping to rely on their swashbuckling batters to cover up their lackluster bowling in the tournament.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have been disappointed so far as they are unable to replicate their performances from the past.

On the other hand, CSK will look to secure back-to-back wins to keep the winning momentum going. Their win against Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at home must have given them the confidence to pull off another win at the Chepauk

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match Prediction:

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is a favourite to clinch this encounter. The scales are tipping in their favour heavily due to in-form bowling, which can complement their batting. Dew will be a factor in the stadium, but CSK have the capability and prowess to defend a good total on this wicket.

Expect a high-scoring game at the Chepauk.

CSK vs KKR: Who won the toss?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday in Chennai.

KKR have expressed faith in Chakaravarthy as he has replaced Navdeep Saini from their previous encounter.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

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