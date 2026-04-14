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Home > Sports News > CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Comeback Loading at Chepauk? Viral Tweet Hints at Sarfaraz Khan’s Axing in IPL 2026 Clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Comeback Loading at Chepauk? Viral Tweet Hints at Sarfaraz Khan’s Axing in IPL 2026 Clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Is MS Dhoni playing tonight? A viral X tweet claims "Thala" will replace Sarfaraz Khan in the CSK vs KKR 2026 clash at Chepauk. Get the latest update on Dhoni’s calf injury, CSK management's official stance, and the likelihood of him appearing as an Impact Player.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: MS Dhoni To Replace Sarfaraz Khan In Chepauk Match? X Tweet Goes Viral. Photo X
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: MS Dhoni To Replace Sarfaraz Khan In Chepauk Match? X Tweet Goes Viral. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 14, 2026 16:01:14 IST

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CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Comeback Loading at Chepauk? Viral Tweet Hints at Sarfaraz Khan’s Axing in IPL 2026 Clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: As we prepare for a night match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, there is huge excitement in the city of Chennai, not only for the upcoming clash between CSK and KKR, but due to a recent X tweet, claiming that legendary player MS Dhoni would be playing his IPL 2026 match tonight as a starter by taking over star batter Sarfaraz Khan’s place in the team.

CSK vs KKR: Will MS Dhoni Replace Sarfaraz Khan?

With thousands of likes and retweets, the tweet claims that the Thala is fully fit and ready to go. The team, though, has yet to confirm any of these rumors and there is no reason to believe that such a decision could be made by the management. Indeed, with Sarfaraz Khan being the sole bright spot for CSK, replacing him at this point would make little sense. As a matter of fact, Sarfaraz is one of the leader of the scoring charts in the team, scoring 99 runs and maintaining the incredible strike rate of 202.04.

This what the tweet claimed- ”MS Dhoni is fully fit for playing the match against KKR & likely to replace inform batter Sarfaraz Khan in playing11”. 

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CSK vs KKR: What Did The Management Say on MS Dhoni’s Fitness?

In truth, Dhoni’s status is somewhat complicated, and contrary to what the leaks imply. In the latest reports by the CSK administration, the Indian cricket team captain, who is now 44 years old, is yet to recover fully from his calf muscle strain and has been unavailable for the first four games of the 2026 season.

However, in an indication that the Indian legend is back, reports have surfaced of him practicing for three hours at Chepauk stadium last Monday night, although he arrived at the facility just at the tail end of the session. In particular, Dhoni avoided wicket-keeping practice and focused only on throw downs from batting coach Mike Hussey. Despite this, he cleared the boundary ropes effortlessly during the practice drills.

CSK vs KKR: Will MS Dhoni Play as an Impact Sub?

The CSK head coach, Stephen Fleming and his assistants have remained quiet and consistent regarding the player, stating that they would not rush the star man to come back too soon. Former cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan have commented on how, if the player is just 70% healthy, he can play as an impact player. This would help the team to complete the innings without having to face the strain of 20 overs behind the stumps.

At present, Sanju Samson has been wearing the gloves for the team, and while there is much hype about Dhoni’s return, the management seems reluctant to rush him into playing against KKR. For now, the X tweet remains firmly in the realm of speculation, while the CSK fans holds its breath for a glimpse of their favorite No. 7.

CSK vs KKR FAQs

1. Is MS Dhoni officially playing in the CSK vs KKR 2026 match?

No official confirmation has been released. His participation remains subject to a late fitness test.

2. Why is there a rumor about Dhoni replacing Sarfaraz Khan?

The rumor originated from a viral X (Twitter) tweet, though it is tactically unlikely given Sarfaraz’s current high-scoring form.

3. What is the latest update on MS Dhoni’s injury?

Dhoni is recovering from a calf muscle strain. While he is batting in the nets, he has been limited in wicketkeeping and sprinting drills.

4. Could Dhoni feature as an Impact Player?

 Yes. Management may use the Impact Player rule to allow him to bat in the final overs without requiring him to keep wickets for 20 overs.

5. Who is keeping wickets for CSK in Dhoni’s absence?

Sanju Samson has been the primary wicketkeeper for the Super Kings during the start of the 2026 season.

Read More: IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

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Tags: CSK vs KKR IPL 2026csk vs kkr playing xiipl 2026 viral rumorsms dhoniMS Dhoni calf injuryms dhoni fitness updatems dhoni return newssarfaraz khan csk

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CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Comeback Loading at Chepauk? Viral Tweet Hints at Sarfaraz Khan’s Axing in IPL 2026 Clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders

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CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Comeback Loading at Chepauk? Viral Tweet Hints at Sarfaraz Khan’s Axing in IPL 2026 Clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders
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CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Comeback Loading at Chepauk? Viral Tweet Hints at Sarfaraz Khan’s Axing in IPL 2026 Clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders
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