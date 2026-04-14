LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

Blessing Muzarabani banned from PSL: Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after signing with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders last month. The 29-year-old, who initially went unsold in both IPL 2026 and PSL auctions, was later picked up as a replacement by Islamabad United.

Blessing Muzarabani. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Blessing Muzarabani. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 14, 2026 15:54:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

Blessing Muzarabani banned from PSL: Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and join the Indian Premier League (IPL). The PCB announced that Zimbabwean cricketer is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the PSL, effective immediately. This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league.

In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasized that the integrity of the HBL PSL depends on the consistent and ethical behavior of all participants:

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements,” read the statement. 

You Might Be Interested In

“The sanction serves as a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL. The PSL remains dedicated to ensuring that the league remains a platform where contractual certainty is respected and where the actions of all players and agents reflect the prestige of the tournament.”

“While the PSL acknowledges the complexities of modern cricket schedules, it will not compromise on the ethical framework that ensures fairness to the franchises and the integrity of the league’s recruitment processes. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach,” he added. 

IPL 2026: How Has Blessing Muzarabani Performed in the Tournament?

The fast bowler has played two matches for KKR in the tournament. He returned with figures of 0/34 against Mumbai Indians and 4/41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Who Are the Other Cricketers to Leave PSL for IPL?

Several international players have pulled out of the PSL in recent times to take part in the IPL, and Blessing Muzarabani is not the only one. Recently, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka left his contract with Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals.

A similar situation happened last year when South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch chose to play for Mumbai Indians despite having a deal with Peshawar Zalmi. As a result, he was banned by the PSL for one year.

Apart from them, several other overseas players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman and Spencer Johnson also withdrew from the PSL before the start of the 2026 season, citing different reasons.

Why is PSL 2026 Being Held at Two Venues?

The PSL 2026 season itself is being played under unusual conditions. Matches are being held behind closed doors at just two venues — Lahore and Karachi — due to an oil crisis linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. This situation has affected travel, logistics, and overall planning for the tournament, making it a challenging season for teams and players alike.

Also Read: PSL 2026 | ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blessing MuzarabaniBlessing Muzarabani banBlessing Muzarabani IPLBlessing Muzarabani PSLCricketCricket newsIPL 2026PSL 2026

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Gifts Her Flowers Following SRH’s Win Over Rajasthan Royals | WATCH

WATCH: Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral After Praful Hinge Removes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on First Ball During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Predicted XI: Will MS Dhoni Play Against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Heat Wave Alert: With Mercury Touching 40°C, Authorities Issue Safety Guidelines, Warn Of Fire Risks And Heat-Related Illnesses

US vs China in Strait Of Hormuz Escalates: Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Crosses Hormuz Despite Trump’s Blockade, Iran Mocks US Move — Will This Trigger a Global Crisis?

‘I Am Your Wife’: US Man Dies By Suicide After Google Gemini Asked Him To Join Her In ‘Digital World’—Know How A Romantic Conversation Turns Fatal

JAC Class 11 Result 2026 Declared at jacresults.com, Know How to Check Marks and Download Marksheet

Was Noida Workers Wages Hike Protest Planned? From WhatsApp Groups To QR Codes, A ‘Coordinated Manner To Incite Unrest’, Everything Explained

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

Mumbai Concert Turns Deadly: Who Were the Two 24-Year-Old MBA Students Killed In Suspected Drug Overdose In Goregaon? Five Held, Including Organisers

Pakistan Essential Drug Price Crisis: Insulin, Thyroid and Medicines See Massive Hike, Doctors Issue Serious Warning

Gujarat TAT HS Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at sebexam.org, Check PDF Download Link and Objection Details

On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside
IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside
IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside
IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

QUICK LINKS