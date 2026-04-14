IPL vs PSL: KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Banned For 2 Years For Choosing IPL 2026 Over PSL; Who Else Has Followed This Trend? More Details Inside

Blessing Muzarabani banned from PSL: Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and join the Indian Premier League (IPL). The PCB announced that Zimbabwean cricketer is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the PSL, effective immediately. This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league.

In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasized that the integrity of the HBL PSL depends on the consistent and ethical behavior of all participants:

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements,” read the statement.

“The sanction serves as a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL. The PSL remains dedicated to ensuring that the league remains a platform where contractual certainty is respected and where the actions of all players and agents reflect the prestige of the tournament.”

“While the PSL acknowledges the complexities of modern cricket schedules, it will not compromise on the ethical framework that ensures fairness to the franchises and the integrity of the league’s recruitment processes. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach,” he added.

IPL 2026: How Has Blessing Muzarabani Performed in the Tournament?

The fast bowler has played two matches for KKR in the tournament. He returned with figures of 0/34 against Mumbai Indians and 4/41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Who Are the Other Cricketers to Leave PSL for IPL?

Several international players have pulled out of the PSL in recent times to take part in the IPL, and Blessing Muzarabani is not the only one. Recently, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka left his contract with Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals.

A similar situation happened last year when South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch chose to play for Mumbai Indians despite having a deal with Peshawar Zalmi. As a result, he was banned by the PSL for one year.

Apart from them, several other overseas players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman and Spencer Johnson also withdrew from the PSL before the start of the 2026 season, citing different reasons.

Why is PSL 2026 Being Held at Two Venues?

The PSL 2026 season itself is being played under unusual conditions. Matches are being held behind closed doors at just two venues — Lahore and Karachi — due to an oil crisis linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. This situation has affected travel, logistics, and overall planning for the tournament, making it a challenging season for teams and players alike.

Also Read: PSL 2026 | ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

