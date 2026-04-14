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Home > Regionals News > Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One

Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh turned chaotic when two baraats arrived for the same bride due to a broken engagement and a new match fixed on the same day. Police intervened and asked the bride to choose

Two baraats arrive for one bride In UP, police step in (Image: AI-generated)
Two baraats arrive for one bride In UP, police step in (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 14, 2026 16:12:35 IST

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Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One

Two baraat processions arrived at an Amroha banquet hall for the wedding of the same woman Sunday evening, creating a dramatic scene that escalated from festive to chaotic. As both of the baraat processions were ready to proceed with the wedding ceremony, confusion arose among guests about which procession would take place first. Police were called to intervene when tensions began to escalate between the guests of the two processions.

Upon police arrival, officers located two brides, two grooms (one from each procession) and two decorated baraat processions as well. Both sides insisted on their claim to marry the bride.

Double baraat confusion triggers Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos

Police intervened and quickly dispersed both baraat processions to de-escalate the situation and prevent further conflict between the two groups. According to reports, the groom from Moradabad held the bride’s previous engagement as grounds to participate in the wedding; however, the bride’s family held that there had been a disagreement with the groom’s family that caused the original engagement to be voided. Each family had previously sent wedding invitations for the ceremony.

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New match arranged amid Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos

Amidst Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos, new match was arranged by bride’s family with groom from Sambhal, also on the same date so as not to incur any financial loss or have a last-minute cancellation. The result was that two baraats arrived at the same time, causing Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos.

Witnesses reported that both groups began arguing very heatedly about who was the right side of the groom; the situation became tense and created fears that it may lead to violence if not defused.

Police ask bride to choose amid Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos

In an unusual move, police asked the bride to determine who she wanted to marry to help resolve Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos. After reviewing all of the facts, police decided to leave the final determination to the bride and her family.

The bride and family opted to go with the groom from Sambhal and the wedding occurred as planned, helping restore calm in an otherwise chaotic situation. Following this, the group from Moradabad realized their claim was no longer valid and went home without any additional confrontation.

No complaint filed after Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos ends

According to police officers, after speaking with both parties involved in the Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos incident’s mass confusion, they both came to a mutual agreement and said they would not be moving forward with a complaint against each other. Both parties agreed to bring the situation under control and complete their wedding, even though there was an initial Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos incident.

This incident has gained attention for being unique and highlights how communication problems within families can cause unforeseen incidents during weddings in Uttar Pradesh wedding chaos incidents.

Also Read: Mumbai Concert Turns Deadly: Who Were the Two 24-Year-Old MBA Students Killed In Suspected Drug Overdose In Goregaon? Five Held, Including Organisers   

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Tags: two grooms one brideUP weddinguttar pradesh

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Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One

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Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One

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Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One
Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One
Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One
Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One

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