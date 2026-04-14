Anant Ambani Birthday Bash: Radhika Merchant & Isha Ambani’s Comfortable Kurta Looks Steal Spotlight at Spiritual Bhajan Night
Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebration in Jamnagar saw Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani in elegant yet comfortable kurta looks. From a spiritual bhajan night to star studded performances, here’s everything that stood out.
Inside Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration
Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday on April 10 in Jamnagar with a grand yet spiritually rich celebration. The event moved beyond luxury and focused on devotion with a soulful bhajan night. Family members and Bollywood celebrities gathered to mark the occasion, blending tradition with entertainment. The relaxed atmosphere stood out, making it one of the most unique Ambani celebrations in recent times.
Radhika Merchant’s Elegant Ivory Kurta Look
Radhika Merchant chose a minimal yet graceful ivory kurta set from Andaaz By Jyoti Dhawan. The outfit featured soft floral embroidery in pink and maroon tones, giving it a delicate and refined appeal. She paired it with bold red wide-legged trousers, creating a striking contrast. Her traditional juttis and sleek braided hairstyle added comfort and practicality, perfect for a night filled with dancing.
Comfort Meets Style in Radhika’s Styling
Radhika’s look perfectly balanced elegance and ease. The breathable fabric and relaxed silhouette allowed her to move freely during the bhajan performances. Her no-heavy-jewellery approach and simple styling highlighted a growing trend of understated luxury in festive fashion. The outfit proved that comfort can still make a strong style statement at high-profile events.
Isha Ambani’s Modern Co-Ord Kurta Set
Isha Ambani opted for a contemporary kurta co-ord set from Yam India. The outfit featured botanical prints with oversized leaves and birds in earthy tones on a cream base. The short kurta paired with straight-fit trousers created a modern, structured silhouette. Her minimal accessories and clean styling reflected the relaxed and spiritual mood of the evening.
Bhajan Night & Highlights
The celebration turned vibrant with a star-studded bhajan night attended by Bollywood’s biggest names. Shah Rukh Khan danced with family, while Salman Khan marked his presence with a heartfelt gesture. Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor brought energy with Garba performances. The evening ended with a stunning drone show featuring Lord Ganesh and a birthday message, making it a memorable blend of spirituality and celebration.