Anant Ambani Birthday Bash: Radhika Merchant & Isha Ambani’s Comfortable Kurta Looks Steal Spotlight at Spiritual Bhajan Night

Inside Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday Celebration

Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday on April 10 in Jamnagar with a grand yet spiritually rich celebration. The event moved beyond luxury and focused on devotion with a soulful bhajan night. Family members and Bollywood celebrities gathered to mark the occasion, blending tradition with entertainment. The relaxed atmosphere stood out, making it one of the most unique Ambani celebrations in recent times.